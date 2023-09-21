Dubai UAE: UAE based Deca4, a specialised blockchain consultancy studio, and HashPack, a non custodial wallet built on Hedera Hashgraph DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) platform have partnered together to bring Sphera World, which is leveraging the largest football and sports fans community in the Arab world with the latest technology and trends of Web3 NFTs, and Blockchain, into the world of non custodial wallets and the Hedera network.

Sphera world is powered by the largest sports media website in the Middle East, Kooora.com, and is backed by the Hashgraph Association. Sphera World is also incubated and managed by UAE Deca4.

May Chan, Co-Founder, and CEO of Hashpack stated, “This partnership is a monumental step towards our shared vision of expanding the reach of Web3 technology and bridging the gap between traditional Web2 users and the progressive Web3 ecosystem.”

She adds, “At HashPack, it has always been our mission to deliver an unparalleled user experience, exploring the transformative power of Web3 technology as a unique advantage for conventional companies and digital brands.”

Chan believes the alliance with Deca4 is a significant landmark as it goes beyond the tech stack and engages with community members and companies. The utilisation of Distributed Ledger technology needs to be harnessed effectively and this is done thoroughly by Hedera Hashgraph.

Mohammed Mahfoudh, Founder and CEO of Deca4 consultancy adds, “Working with HashPack to bring Sphera World, powered by Kooora, with a staggering 30+ million active users, will provide a unified platform that meets the needs of Web savvy users while introducing Web2 natives to the Web3 world.”

Above all, the project is supported by Hashgraph Association, a non profit organisation that promotes and provides funding for innovation, research and development for the benefit of economic inclusion and with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, explained, “We are proud to be supporting organisations in the MENA region, especially those in the sports and gaming industries which are set to grow by 8.7% by 2026 according to The World Economic Forum. Our association is here to support companies in their journey towards Web3, helping them deliver unmatched value to stakeholders and users.”

About HashPack

HashPack Studio is a digital product consultancy crafting web3 experiences customers love. They empower businesses to build engaging, frictionless, and measurable brand experiences with the familiarity of web2. Founded by the team who built HashPack, the leading Hedera wallet and gateway to dApps, DeFi and NFTs.

About Deca4

Deca4 is a global advisory and consultancy company focusing on providing best practices to help its clients in the implementation of new technologies and practices, as well as other forms of financial and legal advice in advancing its clients business.

‍About Kooora / Sports Ink

‍Kooora.com, is a popular Arabic-language website dedicated to covering football (soccer) news and information. The website provides up-to-date news, scores, statistics, and commentary on football matches, teams, players, and tournaments from all over the world. Kooora.com was founded in 2002 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The website has a large following in the Middle East and North Africa region, with over 30M+ unique visitors every month.

‍Sport Ink DMCC is a Private Limited Company that was established in 2013 in Dubai, a shareholder of Kooora.

‍About Hashgraph Association

‍The Hashgraph Association supports training and education programs across multiple industry verticals. At the forefront is the digital enablement and empowerment of the public through broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralised applications (dApps), which includes innovation, accreditation, and certification programs. As a non-profit organisation headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association promotes and provides funding for innovation, research, and development for the benefit of economic inclusion and with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact.