In a landmark move bridging traditional and decentralized finance, Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has launched direct trading of top global stocks with USDT. This innovation—part of Bybit’s expanding Gold & Forex (MT5) product suite— unlocks direct trading of 78 of the most sought-after global equities—including Apple ($AAPL), Tesla ($TSLA), Meta ($META), Nvidia ($NVDA), and Amazon ($AMZN)—all powered by USDT. Users can now tap into traditional markets like stocks, gold, oil, indices, and forex, without fiat onboarding or leaving the crypto ecosystem.

With this launch, Bybit became the first and only major crypto exchange to unify crypto, stocks, and traditional assets under one roof, enabling seamless trading across asset classes from a single account and wallet. Whether you're chasing earnings, hedging exposure, or responding to global macro shifts, this upgrade delivers crypto-native speed, simplicity, and flexibility to global markets.

From Bitcoin to Wall Street and beyond, Bybit traders can now move fluidly between digital and traditional markets—leveraging the power of stablecoins to access a full spectrum of global opportunities in real time.

Why This is a Game Changer

Access Top Global Stocks: Including Apple ($AAPL), Tesla ($TSLA), Meta ($META), Nvidia ($NVDA), Amazon ($AMZN), and more—all now live on Bybit Gold & FX (MT5).

One Platform, All Trading: Trade crypto, stocks, gold, oil, indices, and forex—all using USDT.

Seamless, Crypto-Native Execution: No fiat required. No barriers. Just pure trading freedom.

Whether you're hedging crypto volatility with gold, speculating on oil or forex, or investing in tech stocks, Bybit’s enhanced Gold & FX offering opens the door to a truly unified financial experience.

Wall Street Meets Web3: Limited-Time Launch Offer

To celebrate this milestone, Bybit is launching the “Wall Street meets Web3” campaign. From June 2 to June 15, 10:00 (UTC), all users will receive a 50% discount on trading fees for stock trades made through Bybit Gold & FX. It’s your chance to explore the future of finance—where the transparency of crypto meets the legacy of Wall Street—at half the cost.