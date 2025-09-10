Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has restored full access to its Bybit app on the App Store and Google Playfor users in India, making a crucial milestone in its long-term dedication to the Indian market. Meanwhile, access to the Bybit website is being restored in phases and is expected to be fully available within the next 3–4 days. This is after a wider effort in regulatory harmonization and a reflection of Bybit's dedication to trust, transparency, and security for its increasing number of Indian users.

Bybit initiated the process of regulation in the initial months of the year by becoming registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) as a reporting entity in January 2025. This ensured that its activities are in full accordance with India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Through this, Bybit has reopened providing a range of services such as Spot, Derivatives, Options, and Copy Trading to Indian customers with solid Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and improved security measures.

Operations were initially re-established on February 25, 2025, where authorized users could access all trading functionality. Complete functionality of the website and app was, however, brought live only after extensive interaction with authorities, which is now successfully achieved.

Commenting on the announcement, Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, said: "India is among the most promising digital asset markets globally. We are excited to resume normal business and reaffirm our devotion to delivering Indian users with secure, transparent, and world-class cryptocurrency experiences. It's not a comeback, it's a new chapter for Bybit in India."

Vikas Gupta, Country Manager of Bybit India, added, “this is a milestone moment for Bybit India. We are thrilled to provide Indian users with a smooth and compliant trading experience. Our vision is not limited to trading. We are committed to building India's rapidly expanding crypto ecosystem through mass education, strategic partnerships, and community-led initiatives.”

As part of its expanded footprint, Bybit became the Title Sponsor of the India Blockchain Tour 2025, which kicked off in Hyderabad on June 28. The next stop will be Metamorphosis – India Blockchain Tour, New Delhi, scheduled for September 27–28. Further strengthening its presence, Bybit has also launched the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025, featuring multiple campaigns that offer welcome bonuses for new users along with exciting rewards, including cars, iPhones, and more.