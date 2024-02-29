Dubai: AIREV, the pioneer of AI solutions in the Middle East, has announced a significant milestone in its journey towards revolutionizing artificial intelligence in the region. With substantial backing from a renowned semi-government entity, the UAE-based company is poised to become the region's go-to hub for all things AI. Originating from a breakthrough during the Generative AI (GenAI) boom, AIREV holds the distinction of being the largest user of the Chat GPT API in the Middle East.

While driving global transformation through artificial intelligence, the company also enjoys strategic partnerships with global technology leaders such as Microsoft (MS Founders Hub), Nvidia (Inception program), and AWS. These collaborations are foundational pillars that enable AIREV to leverage cutting-edge tools and platforms, allowing it to offer unparalleled AI solutions that are both advanced and accessible. The company also revealed that it is fully equipped to optimize existing AI technology used by businesses and organizations to its maximum capacity.

Revolutionizing app development by embedding AI, the AIREV team crafts applications that shape industry trends and exceed user expectations, addressing industry-specific challenges and ensuring precision, efficiency, and excellence. Experts in diverse sectors like Education, Healthcare, Finance, and Government, AIREV excels in comprehensive AI services, from consultancy to full-scale implementation, serving various business sizes. The company stands as collaborators, innovators, and reliable partners, committed to transforming ideas into reality, ensuring AI safety, and secure data handling.

Through the amalgamation of AIREV's deep industry insights and the technical prowess of its partners, AIREV has developed an enhanced version of the AI solution platform - 'On Demand'. Accelerated by Core42's Compass, 'On Demand' provides an ecosystem where businesses can develop and scale AI-driven solutions with an unprecedented level of support and efficiency. This platform embodies the essence of innovation, making AI accessible to a broader audience and enabling a transformation that extends beyond geographical and sectoral boundaries.

Muhammad Khalid, Founder and CEO, envisions AIREV as a catalyst for change, stating, "In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) shapes the future of industries, AIREV emerges as the beacon of innovation from the UAE. AIREV aims to revolutionize how AI technologies are integrated across various sectors, offering a glimpse into the future where AI-driven solutions are within reach of every enterprise and startup. Our goal is to democratize AI technology, making it a cornerstone of innovation across industries. Our recent introduction 'On Demand' is the embodiment of this vision, offering a platform where AI is not just accessible but integral to the development of cutting-edge solutions."

AIREV's approach is not one-size-fits-all; it recognizes each sector's unique challenges and opportunities. From healthcare to finance, education to government services, the company, through its various products, offers tailored solutions that address the specific needs of each domain. This bespoke approach ensures that AI integration is a technological upgrade and a strategic advantage that drives growth, efficiency, and innovation.

Kayaan K. Unwalla, Co-Founder, said, "It was clear from 2023 that AI is here to stay. It’s now down to the builder and consumer to ensure that its development, use and implementation are done in a very thoughtful manner. Adopting a high-end AI service platforms need to be use-case driven. The success story of School Hack, with its rapid ascent to 2.5 million users, serves as a testament to AIREV's capability to scale solutions that meet the market's needs all the while, ensuring responsible use. This achievement is not just a milestone but proof of AIREV's expertise in finding that balance of creating advanced technologies and preserving legal and ethical fabrics in society . We look forward to having a constructive structure of services for our users globally."

AIREV strives to educate and support businesses in exploring the maximum utilization of artificial intelligence products by developing custom AI solutions for each sector. At the forefront of their accomplishments is "School Hack," an innovative edu-tech platform with an impressive 2.5 million users. The platform has facilitated asking 68 million questions and generated a staggering 37 billion words through Large Language Models (LLMs). AIREV has firmly established itself as a trailblazer in the education sector, showcasing the immense potential of AI in transforming learning experiences. With the introduction of 'On Demand,' AIREV will continue to expand its horizons with a thorough focus on innovation, collaboration, and empowerment to redefine the landscape of AI technology in the Middle East and beyond. With its robust platform, strategic partnerships, and visionary leadership, AIREV is committed to leading the AI revolution in the region.

-Ends-

For more information, please reach out to AIREV through their official channels.

Website: https://www.airev.ae/#

ABOUT AIREV

AI Revolution (AIREV) is an innovative company established by Muhammed Khalid, Kayaan Unwalla, and Dr. Youssef Youssef, emerging from their creation of the groundbreaking Gen AI platform, School Hack. School Hack, a leading AI application for students, has transformed into an AI-powered educational social network, amassing over 2.5 million users and responding to more than 68 million queries. As a certified partner with industry giants like Microsoft, Nvidia, and AWS, AIREV leverages its success in education to expand its technological prowess into diverse sectors such as healthcare, law, and finance, aiming to revolutionize these industries with their advanced AI solutions.

For PR inquiries, contact SOCIATE PR:

Valencia de Souza, Senior PR Executive

Email: valencia.desouza@sociate.ae