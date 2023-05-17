Dubai, UAE - Realiste, the leading proptech company based in Dubai, announces groundbreaking updates to its powerful platform, "Index". Leveraging the latest advancements in AI technology, Realiste's Index can now predict real estate prices up to 5 years in advance, a breakthrough that offers unprecedented opportunities for investors and industry professionals.

The cutting-edge enhancements include:

Comprehensive five-year market forecasts for all buildings! (including Chinese future potential)

New PRO access, including a two-year forecast open for everyone

PDF brochures with detailed building floor plans and ratings

Buildings ratings and tiers ( v1.0 BETA )

History events on the graphs

New layers ( natural elements, such as water, greenery, development stage, )

Registration on the platform verified by SMS

More accurate representations of areas in polygons

Index, now more than ever, is full of innovative features designed to empower users with precise, data-driven insights. With these recent updates, Index expands its prediction capacity, enabling it to anticipate future Chinese market potential.

Among the new features, Realiste introduces a new PRO access level, offering all users a glimpse into a 2-year forecast. Additional features include a PDF brochure for buildings, a beta version of building rating and tier system, historical events on graphs, new layers such as water, greenery, development level, area ratings, and more. The platform has also added SMS-verified registration, enhancing its security measures.

Realiste's AI Solutions: "Index" and "Portfolio" continue to revolutionize the real estate market. Index, an AI-powered real estate app, provides users with top investment areas, complete with future growth forecasts. With its comprehensive market data and sophisticated filtering capabilities, Index empowers users to make informed, data-driven decisions.

Portfolio, the AI-Powered Real Estate Portfolio Management System, utilizes Realiste's self-learning algorithm "AI Realiste" to evaluate properties globally. It provides users with in-depth analytics and AI signals to guide their investment strategies. With Portfolio, users can track returns, risks, and performance within their portfolio in real-time, simplifying their investment processes.

"As we continue to advance our AI capabilities, our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower investors with precise, real-time data remains strong," stated Alex Galtsev, the founder of Realiste. "These recent updates to Index underscore our mission to revolutionize the real estate market through AI-driven insights."

The bold strides Realiste is making in the real estate market underscore its commitment to innovation and market leadership. With the unparalleled predictive capabilities of its AI technology, Realiste is providing investors and industry professionals with the tools they need to navigate the market confidently and make profitable investments.