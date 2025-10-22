Abu Dhabi: Aldar Estates, part of Aldar Properties, and PARKONIC launched a joint venture (JV) to deliver AI-driven parking solutions across its communities and retail destinations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The partnership combines Aldar Estates’ expertise in providing exceptional value and integrated solutions with PARKONIC’s proven track record in urban mobility solutions, according to a press release.

Hence, the JV will deploy a fully automated parking system enabling seamless entry and exit, instant cashless payments, and AI-powered accuracy.

Moreover, the initiative aims to enhance convenience, cut congestion, and advance Abu Dhabi’s sustainability goals and the UAE’s Future Mobility strategy.

Khaled Al Rajhi, CEO of Aldar Estates, said: “Our collaboration with PARKONIC is a testament to our ongoing efforts to elevate the overall convenience across the communities we manage in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain while ensuring they remain at the forefront of urban living.”

For his part, Imad Alameddine, CEO of PARKONIC, added: “Together with Aldar Estates, we are enabling residents and visitors to focus on what truly matters, while our technology ensures smooth, secure, and reliable access at every step.”

Leveraging PARKONIC’s global experience in managing over 200,000 parking spaces, the partnership will set new standards for smart and sustainable urban mobility in the UAE. It also supports the development of infrastructure for future smart and autonomous vehicles.

