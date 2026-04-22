Growth in operating income combined with disciplined expense management resulted in strong operating profit growth of 29% year-on-year.

Net impairment charges of AED 18 million were taken during Q1 2026 as compared to a net reversal of AED 34 million in Q1 2025, which was driven by one-off recoveries and writebacks included in prior year period.

Annualised return on shareholders’ equity (RoSE) was 9.0% for Q1 2026.

Total assets were recorded at AED 27 billion at end-March 2026, up 15% year-on-year.

Loans, advances, and Islamic financing, and investments grew by 21% and 22% respectively, while customer deposits increased by 11% year-on-year.

Asset quality metrics remained healthy with an NPL ratio of 2.6% and provision coverage of 110%.

Capital adequacy ratio remains robust at 20.4% and well above regulatory requirements.

Liquidity and funding metrics also remain healthy with advances to stable resources ratio (ASRR) at 73% and eligible liquid asset ratio (ELAR) at 16%, both comfortably above regulatory thresholds.

UAB’s credit ratings were affirmed by Fitch at ‘BBB+’ with a ‘Stable’ outlook during the quarter. The Bank also enjoys Moody’s investment-grade ratings of ‘Baa2’ with a ‘Stable’ outlook.

United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (“UAB” or “the Bank”) reports its financial results for the three months ending 31 March 2026.

UAB has reported a net profit of AED 75 million for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026. The results are underpinned by 16% year-on-year growth in total operating income, reflecting the Bank’s disciplined execution of its strategy, strong asset growth, and prudent risk management amid global market volatility and regional geopolitical uncertainty.

Total assets stood at AED 26.9 billion, up 15% year-on-year, supported by strong growth in loans, advances, and Islamic financing, which increased 21% to AED 15.1 billion, while investments increased 22% to AED 8.3 billion. Customer deposits rose 11% year-on-year to AED 16.7 billion.

Asset quality metrics remained robust, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 2.6% and provision coverage of 110%. The Bank’s capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with an advances-to-stable-resources ratio (ASRR) of 73% and an eligible liquid asset ratio (ELAR) of 16%. The Bank continued to maintain a solid capital adequacy ratio of 20.4% and CET1 ratio of 16.4%, both of which remained well above regulatory requirements.

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of UAB, said:

"UAB has delivered a solid set of results in the first quarter of 2026, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business model. In a quarter that saw a difficult period for the region, UAB delivered robust top-line and operating profit growth, vis-à-vis the same period in 2025. This impressive growth reflects the business momentum we have built and our disciplined approach to risk management and expense control.

Our total assets have continued their strong upward trajectory year-on-year, underpinned by healthy growth across loans, advances, Islamic financing, and investments. These results are a testament to the trust our customers continue to place in us and the dedication of our team in delivering on our commitments. UAB remains firmly committed to always maintaining a resilient credit profile with a strong capital position and sound liquidity.

In line with our commitment to being closer to our customers and communities, we added a new branch in the Festival City Mall in Dubai and will soon be opening another branch in Abu Dhabi. This careful expansion enhances our physical presence and customer touchpoints across the UAE, complementing our digital capabilities and reinforcing our promise to deliver accessible, convenient, and personalised banking experiences to our customers.

We continue to operate from a position of financial strength and optimism, inspired by the visionary leadership of the UAE and the nation's unwavering commitment to building a prosperous and dynamic economy. We are proud to be part of this remarkable journey and remain deeply confident in the long-term opportunities in the country and wider region.”

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) was established in 1975 in the Emirate of Sharjah as a joint venture between key UAE and international Investors, and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

UAB offers a wide range of Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury & Capital Markets, as well as Shari’ah compliant products, services and flexible solutions, to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and the markets. Today, UAB is recognised as one of the few home-grown banks in the UAE, striving to enhance the lives of people by humanising banking through impeccable service and tailored financial support.

UAB is rated investment grade, both, by Moody’s (Baa2/P-2/Stable) and Fitch (BBB+/F2/Stable).

Additional information may be found at www.uab.ae

For further information, please contact:

Abdulla AlFardan

Head of Marketing & Communications

Email: Abdulla.Alfardan@uab.ae