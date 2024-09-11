Two group of Indian nationals collectively won US$1 million dollar each in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held today at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Abdul Azeez, a 38-year-old Indian national based in Dubai became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 472 with ticket number 3361 which he purchased online on 31st August.

A resident of Dubai for 12 years now, Mr. Azeez shared the cost of the ticket with his brother and two friends. This was only their third time to buy a Millenium Millionaire ticket.

Mr. Azeez is father of two and works as driver/messenger for a company in Dubai

“I was super happy when I heard my name announced on the live draw on your Facebook page. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this life-changing opportunity,” he said.

Joining Mr. Azeez as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Mr. Naseer Arikkoth, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah who was announced as the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 473 with ticket number 1617 which he purchased online on 4th August.

A resident of Sharjah for 13 years now, Mr. Arikkoth shared the ticket cost with nine other friends and family members.

Mr. Arikkoth is a father of two and works as a supervisor for a supermarket in Sharjah.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! This is such a wonderful blessing for all of us,” he said.

Mr. Azeez and Mr. Arikkoth, who both hail from Kerala, are the 235th and 236th Indian nationals to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999, respectively, with Indian nationals being the biggest buyers of tickets.

Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a luxury motorbike.

Mr. Mohammed Najmul Hasan, an Indian national based in the UAE won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Triple Black) motorbike with ticket number 0821 in the Finest Surprise Series 595 which he purchased online on 4th September.

Mr. Hasan is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

