Mr. Rehoboth Daniel, an Indian national living in Dubai, joined the list of Dubai Duty Free dollar millionaires, as his ticket number 1002 in Millennium Millionaire Series 394 was drawn today in the in Terminal 3, Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Daniel, a 63-year-old owner of a bookshop business in Dubai, is a regular participant in the Millennium Millionaire promotion for 20 years now.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful opportunity. Your promotion has been helping a lot of people, so I pray that it will continue for a long time.” he said.

Another lucky ticket holder to receive the news of his life today is Mr. Mohammed Karaman who also won US$1 Million in Millennium Millionaire Series 395 when his ticket no. 4789 was drawn.

Mr. Karaman, a 40-year-old Syrian national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia received the surprise phone call from Dubai Duty Free informing him of his new-found wealth. Commenting on the exciting news, he said: “It is indeed a pleasant surprise and my family and I would like to sincerely thank Dubai Duty Free for such a great promotion! I am happy to have finally won and will definitely continue to participate in the Millennium Millionaire! I can’t wait to meet the team who made this day happen!”

Mr. Karaman is the 8th Syrian national to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1989.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, Dubai Duty Free announced 3 winners in the Finest Surprise Promotion each one taking home a luxury vehicle.

Mr. Rashed Al Shemeili, a UAE national won his dream car, a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Graphite Grey Metallic) in the Finest Surprise Luxury Car draw in Series 1810 with ticket no. 0465, which he purchased online on 25 June 2022. A 40-year-old electronic engineer living in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Al Shemeili has been a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions and now looking forward to meeting the Dubai Duty Free team and express his gratitude.

Today was also a special day for Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, a 41-year-old Indian national living in Dubai whose ticket no. 0668 in Finest Surprise Series 505 won him a sporty BMW F 850 GS motorbike.

Lastly, Mr. Arjun Singh, a 35-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S in Finest Surprise Series 506 with ticket no. 0809.

Today’s draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing and Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail.

