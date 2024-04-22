The award recognises companies that have exemplified consistent global growth and implemented a successful strategy to enter new markets. Taking place on Friday night [19th April 2024], the award ceremony saw TWMA receive recognition for its expansion in worldwide operations across the UK, Middle East, Africa, Norway, and USA.

TWMA’s growth trajectory is underpinned by a series of significant contract wins, including a 12-year partnership with Norwegian giant Equinor and a $100 million contract for a major sour gas development in Abu Dhabi – further highlighting TWMA's capacity to support significant energy projects globally.

These contracts will see TWMA utilise its pioneering technology, including RotoMill® 2.0, the most recent advancement in its award-winning technology portfolio. TWMA’s innovations enable drilling waste to be processed and recycled at the wellsite, significantly reducing environmental impact and enhancing operational efficiency.

Accepting the award on behalf of TWMA, Global Business Development Manager, Sandy Wood, commented: "We take great pride in Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce commending our global expansion and growth trajectory. Receiving the award is a testament to TWMA’s strengths in enhancing our customers’ operations by delivering efficient, safe and sustainable drilling waste solutions worldwide.

We are committed to continued innovation, global expansion and driving sustainable excellence within the energy industry."

Hosted at P&J Live, the Northern Star Business Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary, recognising the achievements of inspiring individuals and organisations of all sizes across all sectors throughout the North-east of Scotland.

About TWMA

Based in Dyce, Aberdeen, TWMA is the world’s drilling waste specialist; pioneering the best solutions and technology to turn waste into value. Developing safe and efficient solutions for the transfer, storage and processing of drilling waste, slops and other associated materials generated from drilling operations, TWMA supports a portfolio of global clients to reduce carbon emissions, improve safety, and remain compliant with local legislation.