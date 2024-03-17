As a culmination of its efforts to enhance the digital skills in the Kingdom, Orange Jordan announced that the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission provided Orange Digital Village with the training practice license.

This step reinforces the role that Orange Jordan plays in collaboration with all institutions and sectors, especially the public sector, with the aim of enhancing the digital skills of young women and men in Jordan. With this in place, the importance of this milestone comes as the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission is the authorized institution to issue licenses for training programs to support organizations in their vision towards enabling females and males to meet the requirements of the labor market.

Such efforts to build strong digital skills fall under Orange Jordan’s vision toward social responsibility to achieve digital inclusion and empowerment. These efforts were praised by the President of the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission Dr. Raghda AL-Faouri, upon receiving the Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh at TVSDC’s offices.

Al Faouri highlighted that both parties share the same vision towards spreading the digital culture in Jordan and building the digital skills. She also stressed the significance of the partnership between the public and private sectors to allow these efforts to succeed.

From her side, Eng. Al Dababneh valued the role of TVSDC which represents a reference for companies in Jordan when it comes to the best practices to offer trainings on digital skills for youth to enable them to join the labor market.

Eng. Al Dababneh referred to this license as a “milestone” and a driver for more investment to digitally educating young women and men to pave the way for them to explore the unlimited potential that the digital tools offer. This step will help enrich their skills transforming them into an added value to the labor market and consequently to the national economy.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Digital Village includes a number of academies, incubators, accelerators, Fabrication Labs, and innovation spaces. Moreover, it provides training services in the fields of computer science, communications, administration, digital manufacturing, and leadership, in line with its endeavours to enable young people to catch up with the digital transformation revolution that sweeps around the globe.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, it enjoys a geographical expansion that spans over all of Jordan. Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees strive to provide the best customer experience available in line with the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader.

Orange Jordan offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence to put its digital empowerment and inclusion vision into action. Such a vision represents a cornerstone in the Orange Jordan’s CSR strategy which is enlightened by the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. It revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, climate and environment, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with total revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s geographical presence expands over 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed in Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

