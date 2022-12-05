Dubai, U.A.E: Turtlefin, India's leading Insurtech platform, has announced a partnership with The Continental Group, one of the leading insurance intermediaries and financial services solutions providers in the UAE. Turtlefin will provide its leading SaaS platform modules, enabling The Continental Group's distribution teams to access relevant information and seamlessly customize proposals for their clients.

Through this strategic partnership, Turtlefin will onboard new insurers on their cutting-edge platform to provide seamless access to the users of The Continental Group. This will lead to increased insurer participation bringing in more choices to clients to make the right decision on their insurance needs. The solution will bring significant operational efficiencies through the automation of proposal journeys, management reporting and dashboards, which will be accessible from a single source rather than multiple dependencies.

Speaking on occasion, Mr Amreesh Kher Chief Partnership Distribution Officer of Turtlefin said, "The Continental Group is one of the leading financial intermediaries in the UAE. With Turtlefin's seamless digital journey that we offer across multiple insurers, users at The Continental Group will save time on quotations and proposals, thus enhancing their sales efficiency. Adding to this, Mr Laxmikant Pawar – Head of MENA at Turtlefin said "This partnership is important for us as it re-affirms our belief in the Middle East markets' potential and will benefit The Continental Group's extensive distribution network."

Mr. Ashok Sardana, Founder and Managing Director of The Continental Group said, "We are delighted to partner with Turtlefin and are assured that Turtlefin's unique and customized technology solutions would help redefine how the insurance segment in the UAE is served. This alliance will provide us with the technological edge to advance towards improved consumer engagement and experience."

Turtlefin develops distinctive, tailored technological solutions that provide real value for institutional clients and allows their sales teams to offer insurance as a solution in an educated and effective way. TurtleFin's solutions will enable financial experts at The Continental Group to enhance their distribution capabilities with applications like Digital Prospecting, Learning and Skilling on the Go and paperless transactions.

-Ends-

About Turtelfin

Turtlefin is the enterprise suite of products of India's leading insurtech platform - Turtlemint. Turtlemint aims to bridge the gap in the current traditional insurance landscape with Turtlefin's comprehensive technology. Being an innovation-first company, Turtlefin creates unique and customized technology solutions that can add tangible value to institutional customers and enable their sales teams to provide insurance as a solution in an informed and seamless manner. It uses plug-and-play API's to integrate the solutions so that no additional technology infrastructure needs to be created by its customers. Turtlefin is currently working with leading banks, insurers, brokers and commerce players in India and the Middle East.

Founded in 2015 by Dhirendra Mahayavanshi and Anand Prabhudesai, Turtlemint has created a wide network of 250,000+ digital partners and empowered them with the right set of digital tools that enables them to provide insurance policies to their customers. Turtlemint has raised close to USD 190 million from marquee investors Jungle Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Amansa Capital, Sequoia Capital India, GGV Capital, Vitruvian Partners, Marshall Wace American Family Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, SIG, and Blume Ventures, Dream Incubator and Trifecta Capital & adding.

About The Continental Group

The Continental Group is a leading insurance intermediary and financial services solutions provider in the GCC region. Licensed by the Insurance Authority, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE, and DFSA (CFS DIFC Limited from The Continental Group is regulated by the DFSA), the group represents reputed multinational and local insurance and financial institutions. Founded in 1994, Continental is the brainchild of Ashok Sardana, who built the company on three pillars: Integrity, insight and innovation. Continental's unparalleled industry experience, embodied by a team of over 250 highly-qualified professionals, has enabled its expansion across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Its stellar track record of fostering life-time, meaningful relationships with customers is rooted in its ability to provide tailor-made, personalized solutions. It is a household name for all financial and insurance solutions at any stage of one's life: Investments, savings, wealth creation, legacy, succession and protection planning, life, health, employee benefits, auto, home, and travel. The Continental Group has also been actively advocating for financial freedom & independence, financial inclusion, ESG investing, and wellbeing, through its popular podcast "Dollars, Dirhams and Our Two Financial Cents".

More details at: https://www.cfsgroup.com/