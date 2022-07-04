Riyadh: Turkish Airlines are pleased to announce that as of June 20, 2022 the restrictions set by Türkiye due to COVID-19 has been lifted. The flights to Saudi Arabia have resumed to pre-pandemic conditions and Saudi citizens are able to travel to or transit through Türkiye again.

Turkish Airlines flies from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina by connecting travellers from KSA to 335 cities in 128 countries, including 51 cities in Türkiye. Passengers are able to fly to Türkiye without a PCR test or vaccination card and masks are not mandatory in the aircrafts.

With the resumption of Touristanbul, Turkish Airlines passengers with connecting flights in İstanbul Airport with 6-24 hours of between their flights will have the option to discover İstanbul and its cultural and historical wonders.

Turkish Airlines connects Saudi Arabia and Istanbul with flights from four major Saudi cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina.

Travel tips from Turkish Airlines:

We recommend our passengers to check the entry admission rules of the respective countries for a safe and proper flight through our interactive map:

https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-ae/announcements/coronavirus-outbreak/travel-restrictions/ Please check visa requirements before planning your trip.

As of the date of this press release, Saudi citizens can enjoy visa free or e-visa required countries with Turkish Airlines and easy and hassle-free connections via Istanbul.

Türkiye : E-visa up to 3 months stay can be applied through www.evisa.gov.tr

51 destinations including Istanbul, Bodrum, Trabzon, Rize, Antalya, İzmir, Samsun, Cappadocia, Dalaman, Bursa (from Trabzon), Ordu, Balıkesir, Çanakkale.

: E-visa up to 3 months stay can be applied through www.evisa.gov.tr 51 destinations including Istanbul, Bodrum, Trabzon, Rize, Antalya, İzmir, Samsun, Cappadocia, Dalaman, Bursa (from Trabzon), Ordu, Balıkesir, Çanakkale. Azerbaijan : E-visa or visa on arrival up to 30 days stay.

3 destinations including Genje, Nahkcivan and Baku.

: E-visa or visa on arrival up to 30 days stay. 3 destinations including Genje, Nahkcivan and Baku. Cuba : E-visa up to 30 days. Daily flights from Istanbul to Havana, Cuba.

: E-visa up to 30 days. Daily flights from Istanbul to Havana, Cuba. Colombia : E-visa up to 90 days. Daily flights from Istanbul to Bogota, Colombia

: E-visa up to 90 days. Daily flights from Istanbul to Bogota, Colombia Georgia : Visa not required.

2 destinations including Batumi and Tblisi.

: Visa not required. 2 destinations including Batumi and Tblisi. Ireland : Visa not required if passenger have first entered the United Kingdom with a printed Electronic Visa Waiver Document issued by the United Kingdom They are visa exempt for a maximum stay of 90 days in Ireland or until the end of the period of stay granted in the United Kingdom.

Daily flights from Istanbul to Dublin, Ireland.

: Visa not required if passenger have first entered the United Kingdom with a printed Electronic Visa Waiver Document issued by the United Kingdom They are visa exempt for a maximum stay of 90 days in Ireland or until the end of the period of stay granted in the United Kingdom. Daily flights from Istanbul to Dublin, Ireland. Kazakhstan : Visa not required.

4 destinations including Nur Sultan, Almaty, Actau and Turkistan

: Visa not required. 4 destinations including Nur Sultan, Almaty, Actau and Turkistan Kyrgyzstan : Visa not required. Daily flights from Istanbul to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

: Visa not required. Daily flights from Istanbul to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Mexico : Visa not required for people who if obtaining a valid visa or a permanent residency to Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, or the Schengen area.

2 destinations including Cancun and Mexico City

: Visa not required for people who if obtaining a valid visa or a permanent residency to Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, or the Schengen area. 2 destinations including Cancun and Mexico City Morocco : Visa not required up to 90 days.

2 destinations including Marrakesh and Casablanca.

: Visa not required up to 90 days. 2 destinations including Marrakesh and Casablanca. Tajikistan : E-visa or visa on arrival, up to 45 days stay. Daily flights from Istanbul to Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

: E-visa or visa on arrival, up to 45 days stay. Daily flights from Istanbul to Dushanbe, Tajikistan. United Kingdom : E-visa up to 6 months stay.

4 destinations including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburg.

: E-visa up to 6 months stay. 4 destinations including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburg. Uzbekistan: E-visa up to 30 days stay.

5 destinations including Tashkent, Bukhara, Samarkand, Fergana and Urgenc.

