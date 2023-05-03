The Airline has been recognized for its exceptional product and service offerings recently, winning several prestigious awards. These accolades include the Apex Best Seat Comfort in Europe, Apex Best Food & Beverage in Europe, Skytrax Worlds Best in Business Class Catering, Skytrax Best Airline in Europe, and Skytrax Best Airline in Southern Europe.

Not content to rest on its laurels, Turkish Airlines has unveiled ambitious plans for growth in the coming years. Over the last two decades, the airline has achieved extraordinary growth performance in capacity, passenger numbers, and profitability, outperforming the industry average as one of the most important players in global aviation today.

The airline has set its sights on consolidating revenue of over 50 billion USD by 2033, attaining an EBITDAR margin between 20% and 25% during 2023-2033, improving efficiency, maintaining cost discipline and creating new opportunities to generate additional revenues to sustain the airline's strong financial performance, and contributing 140 billion USD to Türkiye's economy by 2033.

To achieve these goals, Turkish Airlines plans to expand its 413 fleet to 435 aircraft by 2023 and to over 800 aircraft by 2033, expanding the passenger network to 400 destinations. The airline aims to double its passenger capacity in 2023 by 2033 with an annual average growth rate of 7%, servicing 170 million passengers by 2033 compared to over 85 million in 2023.

In response to growing customer demand, Turkish Airlines is reinforcing connectivity by offering a stopover in Istanbul for passengers traveling to different parts of the world. The Stopover in Istanbul program offers passengers connecting via Istanbul Airport the opportunity to explore and discover the city’s history and cultural life. This service provides economy class passengers with one-night stay in a 4-star hotel and 2 nights in a 5-star for business class passengers.

Turkish Airlines is also adding flights to two new destinations this week. Krakow is the second destination in Poland with 3 weekly flights starting 1st of May. Palermo will be the second destination in Sicily and the 13th destination in Italy. Flights will start on the 5th of May with four weekly flights.

Stopover in Istanbul service is expanding. Starting from 1 May, passengers from UAE, Egypt, Lebanon and Georgia can also benefit from this service and this service will be active for 56 countries. stopover in Istanbul service is currently active in Mena region for countries of KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, Iran, Tunisia.

As an official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Turkish Airlines is bringing the excitement of the competition to the Arabian Travel Market 2023. The airline has set up a stand complete with a life-size replica of the Champions League trophy, drawing visitors for photo opportunities. The partnership is of particular significance as this season's UEFA Champions League final will take place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023.

Erol Şenol, VP Sales, Middle East & Cyprus Turkish Airlines said, "We are proud of the awards and recognition we have received, but we are even more excited about the ambitious growth plans we have set for ourselves. We are committed to providing our passengers with exceptional service and connectivity, and we look forward to achieving our goals in the years ahead."

Turkish Airlines is soaring to new heights, cementing its place on the global stage as a leader in the aviation industry. Flag carrier distinguishes itself with its achievements in passenger numbers, as it carried its one billionth passenger from Istanbul Airport to Adıyaman Airport recently and rewarded him with a special ceremony and gifted him one million miles.

Visitors to the Turkish Airlines stand also can enter a competition on the airlines Instagram page on @TurkishAirlinesArabia. Two winners will get tickets to the semifinals of the tournament together with airline tickets to enjoy the excitement and energy of the match.

Turkish Airlines connects travellers to over 340 destinations worldwide while maintaining the utmost care for a safe and healthy travel experience.

