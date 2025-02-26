Abu Dhabi, UAE –– Tungsten Custody Solutions Ltd, a leading regulated digital asset custodian, has successfully retained its SOC 2 Type 2 certification with an Unqualified Opinion from Ernst & Young, one of the world’s leading professional services firms. This achievement underscores Tungsten’s commitment to the highest standards of security, compliance, and risk management in safeguarding digital assets.

The recognition of retaining SOC2 Type 2 builds on the 2024 Continuity Insurance and Risk Global Category shortlisting of Tungsten Custody Solutions in November 2024 and also Tungsten’s ISO27001:2022 accreditation, which has also been retained following successful surveillance assessment in December 2024.

What This Means for Our Clients

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a globally recognised audit standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants that evaluates an organisation’s controls over security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Achieving this certification with an “Unqualified Opinion.” This is the highest level of assurance that demonstrates that Tungsten has implemented and maintained industry-leading security and compliance controls without exception.

A Testament to Robust Security & Compliance

Jose J. Perez Aguinaga, SEO of Tungsten, commented:

“As a regulated custodian, security and risk management are at the core of everything we do. Retaining SOC 2 Type 2 with an Unqualified Opinion from EY is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of security and operational excellence in digital asset custody. This milestone reinforces our position as a trusted partner for institutions navigating the digital asset landscape.”

Rushikesh Shreshtha, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Tungsten, added:

“Security is the foundation of digital asset custody, and achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification confirms our ability to meet the strictest security and compliance standards. Our team has worked diligently to establish best-in-class security protocols, risk management frameworks, and operational resilience. This certification is not just a milestone, it’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to securing digital assets in an evolving threat landscape.”

Commitment to Institutional-Grade Custody

Tungsten continues to lead the industry by maintaining robust internal controls, risk management frameworks, and compliance standards aligned with global regulatory requirements, including FSRA regulations in Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM). This achievement further strengthens Tungsten’s reputation as a secure and compliant custody provider, ensuring institutional clients, asset managers, and enterprises can rely on its best-in-class infrastructure for safeguarding their digital assets.

Looking Ahead

With SOC 2 Type 2 compliance retained, Tungsten remains dedicated to continuous improvement, third-party audits, and innovation in secure digital asset custody. This certification reinforces Tungsten’s ongoing mission to set new industry benchmarks in security, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

About Tungsten

Tungsten Custody Solutions Ltd is a regulated digital asset custodian based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). With private keys now securely held within the UAE and expanded asset coverage, Tungsten Custody delivers secure, compliant, and innovative solutions tailored to institutional clients’ needs.

Tungsten Custody Solutions Ltd is Regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority with Financial Services Permission Number 220129.

To learn more about Tungsten, visit tungsten.ae

For further media enquiries, please contact:

Albert Alba

Senior Communications Manager

Aurora The Agency

E-mail: albert@auroratheagency.com