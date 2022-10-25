TUMI and longstanding partner McLaren take their collection one step further creating pieces that reflect their shared value of luxury, high-performance design. In addition to the new Axle Slim Brief, this season sees core pieces of the collection crafted in TUMI’s exclusive, innovative CX6™ carbon fiber material. Known for its exceptional strength, carbon fiber enhances the strength of each silhouette and elevates modern appeal. TUMI is the official luggage partner of McLaren including world-famous race team McLaren Racing and luxury supercar company McLaren Automotive.

Combining TUMI’s product innovation and McLaren’s engineering science, the TUMI | McLaren collection is known for ultra-durable material, supercar-inspired features and the unmistakable McLaren aesthetic. The newest styles feature in TUMI’s Fall 2022 “Built for the Journey” campaign film launching today. Starring McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, the film marks the final installment of the series which chronicles the personal and professional journeys of four world-renowned sports and entertainment professionals aptly known as the TUMI Crew. Captured outside London, Lando’s story complements the TUMI | McLaren collection, which is built on innovation, technology and design.

Designed for business professionals returning to the workplace, the new Axle Slim Brief has a molded design that echoes aero-inspiration derived from McLaren supercars. It comes with leather top carry handles, magnetic zipper pulls, removable padded shoulder strap, sneaky pocket and a padded laptop pocket that fits up to 14” screens. With details in CX6™ carbon fiber and McLaren’s signature Papaya Orange color, first introduced in 1968, the Axle Slim Brief makes for a distinguished return to the office.

Among the four styles being introduced in TUMI’s exceptionally strong CX6™ carbon fiber material, the Velocity Backpack also echoes aerodynamic automotive designs with a sleek molded front panel. Other key features include a padded laptop sleeve, two elastic-open side pockets, a back pocket with magnetic snap and built-in type-C USB port to keep you powered during your longest excursions.

The Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On takes toughness to a new level, crafted with a mix of exceptionally durable materials including Tegris®, an aero-inspired molded front panel, and CX6™ carbon fiber accents throughout. It offers front-lid or split-case entry to the main compartment as well as zip expansion, built-in combination TSA lock, three-stop telescope handle and four dual spinner wheels. Inside is a hanger bracket, removable suitor section, zip divider and pockets, and built-in type-C USB port.

The Torque Sling, meanwhile, offers a modern and lightweight solution to keep your everyday valuables close and secure with its molded carbon fiber front panel and multiple pocket design. In addition to a back vertical zip pocket and external open pocket with magnetic snap, it has two internal pockets as well as pen loops and a hook with leather strap for a key ring.

Rounding out the carbon fiber offerings, the Quantum Duffle features molded panels that provide structure and durability so you’re well prepared for your next excursion. The roomy main compartment, with two open pockets and a zip pocket, is complemented by several open and zip pockets on the front, back and sides, including one with waterproof lining. It also comes with a padded laptop compartment, detachable padded shoulder strap and perforated leather top carry handles.

Built on innovation, technology and design, the TUMI | McLaren collection is up for any challenge, whether on the track, in the air, at the office or anywhere else your journey takes you. Available now at TUMI stores, TUMI.com and select specialty retailers.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale.

For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.ae, TUMI.sa, TUMI.com.kw.

