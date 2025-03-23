Dubai, UAE – TUMBI Hotels, founded by entrepreneur Ali Tumbi, has partnered with the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand for the opening of its flagship property in Dubai, TUMBI West Palm Beach Hotel.

With an investment of more than AED375 million, the hotel redefines hospitality by blending wellness, sustainability, and sophistication in a breath-taking waterfront setting.

Nestled on Palm West Beach, the hotel offers 171 elegantly designed rooms and suites with panoramic views of Ain Dubai, the Dubai Marina skyline, and the Arabian Gulf. The property embodies Ali Tumbi’s philosophy to “Live Life Well,” focusing on nurturing the mind, body, and soul.

The hotel caters to a diverse range of guests, from travellers seeking premium experiences to health-conscious visitors prioritizing wellness and families looking for a serene retreat.

With its prime location, the hotel is uniquely positioned to offer guests authentic experiences, providing access to top attractions such as Nakheel Mall, West Beach Boardwalk, and the thrilling Aquaventure Waterpark. Guests can also easily explore the iconic Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island. The 1.6 km beachfront promenade is a hub of entertainment, relaxation, and pet-friendly spaces, offering something for visitors of all ages.

Whether lounging by the seaside, indulging in all-day entertainment, or exploring Dubai's top destinations, TUMBI Hotels ensures a memorable stay for everyone.

Strategic Partnership with Hilton

TUMBI West Palm Beach Hotel Dubai joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a gathering of independent hotels, each with an original, vibrant personality in destinations worth exploring.

The partnership with Hilton underscores TUMBI Hotels’ ambition to set new benchmarks in hospitality, combining bold, stylish hotels with global expertise.

“TUMBI Hotels are not just a place to stay—they are a sanctuary for rejuvenation and self-discovery,” says Ali Tumbi. “At our latest hotel, we are redefining the guest experience through a harmonious blend of culinary experiences, wellness and sustainability.”

Culinary Experiences

The hotel’s unique story comes to life through elevated design and food & beverage inspired by the locale. Onsite restaurants include -

Afia: Inspired by the Arabic word for "good health," Afia is a culinary haven that offers a fusion of global and local flavours through its vibrant buffet and à la carte menu, crafted to cater to diverse dietary preferences. Perched on the rooftop, Afia provides breathtaking views of Ain Dubai, making every meal a feast for the senses.

Deatox: Deatox is a unique dining concept derived from “detox” that embraces mindful eating and nourishment. The menu features multi-cuisine à la carte options, nutrient-rich, calorie-counted dishes thoughtfully prepared to align with a healthy lifestyle and complemented by fresh juices and detox mocktails designed to refresh and rejuvenate.

A Wellness-Driven Philosophy

TUMBI West Palm Beach Hotel places wellness at the heart of its guest experience with offerings curated to revitalize mind, body and soul.

Elevated Facilities

The hotel offers world-class amenities designed to cater to every guest's needs, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline, versatile meeting spaces tailored for business travellers, a serene lobby enhanced with aromatherapy and soft lighting to create a calming ambiance, and dedicated family-friendly facilities.

TUMBI Hotels is deeply committed to environmental responsibility, integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations. In addition, TUMBI West Palm Beach Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton aligns with Hilton’s ‘Travel with Purpose’ ESG strategy to drive responsible travel and tourism globally. The property features energy-saving fixtures, eco-conscious packaging, and sustainable dining practices at its signature restaurants, Afia and Deatox.

About TUMBI Hotels

TUMBI Hotels, the brainchild of visionary entrepreneur Ali Tumbi and part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, is a wellness-driven hospitality brand redefining luxury with a focus on holistic well-being, sustainability, and personalized experiences. With its flagship property on Palm Jumeirah, TUMBI Hotels offers a unique blend of relaxation and sophistication, catering to modern travelers seeking balance and rejuvenation. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and heartfelt hospitality ensures that every guest enjoys an enriching and transformative stay. As TUMBI Hotels expands across the Middle East, Europe, and South Asia, its mission remains the same: to create sanctuaries where guests can reconnect with themselves and the world around them.