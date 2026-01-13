Abu Dhabi – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is set to report its latest earnings this week, with investor expectations running high as the world’s largest contract chipmaker remains firmly at the centre of the global AI boom.



TSMC shares are already up around 8% so far in 2026, building on a rally that has seen the stock more than triple over the past three years. That surge has been driven by relentless demand for advanced chips used in AI data centres, reinforcing the company’s critical role in powering next-generation technologies.



“Forecasts point to December-quarter revenue rising by roughly 18% year-on-year, with operating margins expected to push above 50%, the highest level in around three years,” said Sam North, Market Analyst at eToro. “While top-line growth is starting to slow, margin expansion is the key story. It shows TSMC is not just growing, but doing so profitably, despite heavy investment in new capacity.”



TSMC is currently in the midst of one of the largest investment cycles in its history, with capital expenditure expected to exceed USD 150 billion over the next three years. While the scale of that spending is significant, markets have largely welcomed the move.



“Demand for cutting-edge chips is stretching capacity, and this looks structural rather than cyclical,” North added. “That’s why scale matters. TSMC is ramping up its next-generation 2nm technology, and expectations are that this node could scale quickly and become a meaningful contributor to revenue as soon as next year.”



Beyond the headline earnings figures, investor attention is likely to focus on management guidance, particularly commentary around 2026 revenue growth, margins, and capital expenditure.



“If TSMC can show it is executing steadily while scaling advanced nodes, investors are likely to be impressed,” North said. “The bottom line is that TSMC remains one of the clearest ways investors are choosing to express long-term confidence in artificial intelligence.”

