Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trust Smart Solutions L.L.C, a leading provider of innovative payment solutions in the MENA region, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SUNMI, a global leader in intelligent hardware solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of smart payment technology and customer experience in the region by introducing advanced hardware solutions tailored for modern retail, hospitality, and financial services industries.



Through this partnership, Trust Smart Solutions becomes the National Partner for SUNMI. With offices strategically located in Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt, Trust Smart Solutions combines its extensive market expertise with SUNMI’s cutting-edge technological advancements to drive digital transformation, enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and foster economic growth across the region.



“The future of commerce in the MENA region is rapidly evolving, and we are committed to leading this transformation. By joining forces with SUNMI, we’re equipping businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions that not only streamline operations but also elevate customer experiences. Together, we are poised to redefine how businesses engage with their customers, unlocking unprecedented growth and innovation in an increasingly digital world.” said Dr. Amer Halawani El-Tamimi, the Chairman of the board of directors at Trust Smart Solutions.

With the fintech market in the MENA region growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.18%, the demand for seamless, secure, and efficient payment solutions has never been higher. This partnership directly addresses this need by combining advanced hardware with deep market expertise, enabling businesses to embrace digital transformation and capitalize on the region's rapid growth.



SUNMI’s EVP sales for MEA , Mr. Bin Zhang, added: “The MENA region is a thriving hub for digital innovation, and Trust Smart Solutions’ strong local presence and expertise provides us with a solid platform to expand our footprint. Our joint mission is to empower businesses of all sizes with seamless, secure, and future-ready payment solutions that elevate customer experiences and foster sustained growth.”



The partnership introduces a range of SUNMI’s advanced solutions, including state-of-the-art payment terminals, self-checkout systems, and IoT-enabled devices, addressing challenges such as scalability, regulatory compliance, and efficiency. These solutions are now available in the region, offering immediate access to faster processing speeds, enhanced security, and intuitive user interfaces to elevate business operations.

Alongside this collaboration’s exclusive showcases of cutting-edge hardware and solutions, expert training and ongoing support will be provided to ensure seamless adoption and optimal performance.

For more information, please contact:

Dania AlRefai

dania.alrefai@trustsl.com

About Trust Smart Solutions

Trust Smart Solutions is a Jordanian company established with the objective of providing integrated Fintech solutions to the local and regional Market. Trust's objective is building integrated eco-systems that support Omnichannel payments, merchant services, process automation, and streamlined operations to optimize business performance and efficiency. World-renowned organizations in the Financial Services, Retail, and F&B industries have partnered with Trust to create and sustain a Payment ecosystem that enables businesses to grow and scale at the same pace as that of technology.

www.trustsl.com

About SUNMI

SUNMI is an IoT company with the core value "Altruism", committed to bringing businesses smart IoT devices and supporting integrated cloud services to build an interconnected world and finally achieve Business 4.0. By June 30, 2022, SUNMI has over 40,000 partners, and SUNMI App Store has become a top App Store for Business with over 18,000 Apps. These apps have been widely used in food delivery, restaurants, retail, tax control, checkout, and other scenarios. SUNMI's IoT products and solutions have been used in more than 200 countries, regions and territories, empowering merchants worldwide.

https://www.sunmi.com/en-US/