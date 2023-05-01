UAE – Trukkin, a Middle Eastern-based techno-logistics company announced the exclusive shipping partnership with P&E Auctions, a division of Plant & Equipment, to facilitate all onshore movements of heavy equipment and machinery sold via the online auction platform of PlantAndEquipment.com.

PlantAndEquipment.com has established itself as a trusted platform that connects buyers and sellers of heavy machinery, trucks, and equipment, with over 100,000 listings and a wide selection of top brands of new and used equipment. The platform is now expanding into live online auctions to cater the demand from the Middle East region.

"We are excited to partner with Plant & Equipment to be their exclusive shipping partner within the Gulf region, our extensive network of carriers will enable us to provide buyers with the best possible shipping solutions and ensure that their purchases arrive safely and on time," said Janardan Dalmia, Founder and CEO of Trukkin.

“The Middle East has a substantial pipeline of transportation and road infrastructure projects that align with the government's objectives to increase urbanization and tourism in the region which leads to increased demand for heavy equipment. Having a reliable supplier like Trukkin ensures a one-stop seamless experience for our buyers,” said Saleh Kuba, CTO & Co-founder of Plant & Equipment.

This partnership is expected to benefit customers of both companies by providing a one-stop solution for all their heavy machinery and logistics needs.

