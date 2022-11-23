Tristar Group’s Head Office Workshop Team won the Commercial Vehicle Workshop of the Year 2022 Award at the Automechanika Dubai for the second consecutive year.

The award is given to the best workshop performing above the market averages, demonstrating best industry practice, a sustainable business model, efficiency, working to the highest quality standards, technical excellence and delivering high standards of customer care.

The Head Office Workshop and Business Excellence Teams presented in the award’s entry document the company’s robust preventive maintenance practices in line with OEM recommendations, workshop infrastructure, international best safety practices in the region, OHS compliance, quality, reliability, customer delight, emergency response/disaster recovery services, Go Green initiatives, trainings, wellness programs , etc.

Sujith Ravel (Workshop Manager shown in picture) and Stanley Lyall (Assistant Workshop Manager) received the award this morning. They were accompanied by Khushnuma Hassan (Business Excellence).

Automechanika Dubai is the largest international automotive aftermarket trade show in the Middle East. It acts as the central trading link for markets that are difficult to reach connecting the wider Middle East, Africa, Asia and key CIS countries. This year’s event gathered 1145 exhibitors from 53 countries and 20 official country pavilions.

-Ends-