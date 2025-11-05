WALTHAM, Mass.-- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire) - Trinity, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions and recognized for being a strategic, tech-enabled commercialization company that empowers pharma, biotech, and medtech organizations to advance medical innovations, announced today the acquisition of EVERSANA’s advisory services operation in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East (APACME).

The strategic acquisition will transition EVERSANA’s advisory services operation in APACME to Trinity, further advancing Trinity’s mission to empower life sciences organizations across the globe with tech-enabled strategy, insights, and analytics. It also marks a new era for Trinity, as the company expands its integrated portfolio to deliver greater impact for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies worldwide, deepening its expertise and local presence in APACME—a rapidly growing region for life sciences innovation. The acquisition expands Trinity’s global presence in Singapore, Tokyo, Mumbai, Shanghai, Sydney, and Dubai, following its July 2025 opening of its Mexico City office.

“Trinity is thrilled to welcome EVERSANA’s APACME team to our global family,” said Leslie Orne, CEO of Trinity. “This acquisition not only strengthens our footprint in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East but also brings together two high-performing teams dedicated to delivering real-world impact for our clients and the patients they serve. The team’s local leadership, strong client relationships, and proven excellence in consulting are the perfect complements to Trinity’s evidence-based approach and technology-enabled capabilities. Together, we are uniquely positioned to help life sciences companies achieve commercial and clinical success across every stage of the product lifecycle.”

Since its founding nearly 30 years ago, Trinity has established itself as a leader in life sciences advisory and technology solutions. Trusted by more than 350 global clients, Trinity is recognized for being a strategic, tech-enabled commercialization company that empowers pharma, biotech, and medtech organizations to advance medical innovations. In 2025, Trinity was again named to Forbes’ Best Management Consulting Firms list and secured a Leader position in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Life Sciences AI and Analytics.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Trinity and EVERSANA have also entered into a strategic collaboration to benefit shared life sciences clients in the region. EVERSANA will sustain its broader commercialization operations and continue to deliver comprehensive services, including compliance, field deployment, and market access solutions, to clients throughout the APACME region.

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey—from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity’s foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. For more information, visit Trinity Life Sciences at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

