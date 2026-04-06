United Arab Emirates: Trinasolar has unveiled its newly upgraded Vertex N G3 modules on 25th March. Leveraging its advanced n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology, the Vertex N G3 modules now deliver a maximum power output of 760W, setting a new benchmark for mass-produced TOPCon modules. Full-scale commercialization is expected in Q3 this year.

The Vertex N G3 achieves a performance leap through four core technologies: Ultra cell platform technology boosts higher power and bifaciality; multi-cut technology and edge passivation technology reduce current losses, and enhance shading and hot-spot performance; and ultra-high density packaging technology improves efficiency and energy yield.

Powered by these innovations, the Vertex N G3 modules feature seven key advantages: a maximum power output of up to 760W; bifaciality of up to 85±5%, boosting rear-side energy yield; superior performance in low-light conditions; low linear degradation of 0.35%; temperature coefficient of 0.26%/°C; enhanced shading tolerance and hot-spot resistance; and fully compatible with mainstream tracking systems, maximizing energy yield.

“With Vertex N G3 modules, Trinasolar not only demonstrates leadership in n-type TOPCon technology, but also delivers a versatile and competitive solution that adapts to a wide range of scenarios in the bifacial era, especially in high-albedo environments,” said Ni Lili, President of Trinasolar’s Solar Product Division. “Combining high power, exceptional energy yield and reliability, Vertex N G3 is setting a new benchmark and driving the global PV industry toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

These improvements not only enhance module performance but also lower BOS costs and LCOE, making Vertex N G3 modules suitable for utility-scale PV projects and complex scenario such as AIDC (AI Data centers) applications, which demand not only sufficient power output but also long-term stability, ease of large-scale deployment and low LCOE.

A simulation in Spain vividly shows Vertex N G3 modules’ compatibility with trackers. When coupled with Trinatracker’s Vanguard 1P, the Vertex N G3 760W series module saves BOS costs by 0.114 c€/W, add electricity income by 14.76 c€/W, increase overall system value by roughly 15.9 c€/W, and lower LCOE by approximately 1.81% compared with TBC modules.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Mariam Agag – PR Manager, Trinasolar MEA

Email: mariam.agag@trinasolar.com

Lojayne Mohsen – Senior Consultant, Fekra Communications

Email: lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com