Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, announced that it was named a Customer’s Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), This prestigious acknowledgment reflects the trust and satisfaction of customers worldwide in Trend Micro's comprehensive CNAPP solutions, which deliver unified and integrated security and compliance capabilities to safeguard cloud-native infrastructure and applications effectively.

Trend Micro is one of four vendors to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice for CNAPP, with an impressive ‘willingness to recommend’ customer rating of 96%. The company received high scores in Product Capabilities (4.7) and Sales Experience (4.7), underscoring the effectiveness of Trend Micro’s holistic approach to cloud-native security.

“This prestigious recognition from Gartner Peer Insights reaffirms our leadership in cloud-native security and the transformative impact of our solutions,” said Bilal Baig, Chief Technical Officer, MMEA, Trend Micro. “As hybrid work continues to rise across the Middle East, our customers face evolving security challenges that demand innovative solutions. This accolade reflects our relentless commitment to equipping them with tools like Trend Vision One™ that empower them to proactively mitigate risks, optimize operations, and unlock the full potential of their cloud investments. Together, we’re driving a future where security is a strategic enabler of growth and innovation.”

Trend Vision One™ – Cloud Security delivers a unified, cloud-native application protection platform designed to address modern security challenges. With deep visibility, proactive risk management, and rapid response capabilities, it secures cloud environments seamlessly. Its powerful features include automated cloud misconfiguration checks, runtime protection for workloads, and detection of vulnerabilities across containers, virtual machines, and serverless functions.

By seamlessly integrating file security, cloud detection and response (CDR), data security posture management (DSPM), and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), Trend Vision One™ empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and mitigate risks effectively. These innovations redefine cloud security standards, delivering unmatched protection for dynamic, modern environments.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

