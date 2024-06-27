Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced its partnership with NVIDIA to secure AI-enabled private data centers in the region and globally. This collaboration integrates NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Morpheus with Trend Vision One™ – Sovereign and Private Cloud (SPC) solutions, enhancing security for businesses adopting generative AI.



By utilizing NVIDIA NIM's optimized AI inferencing microservices to locally serve Trend's Cyber Security Large Language Model (LLM), Trend Vision One – SPC amplifies the strength of security solutions by improving data privacy, real-time analysis, and rapid threat mitigation. This integration addresses the complexities of next-generation AI-driven data centers and delivers highly efficient threat detection and response capabilities.

"This partnership is critical as the AI sector in our region is set to grow annually by 20% to 34%, reflecting a vibrant and rapidly expanding ecosystem," said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. "In this transformative era, our mission is to enable businesses to unlock the full potential of AI while maintaining top-tier security and data protection. Our latest initiative is dedicated to protecting these vital AI-driven infrastructures with state-of-the-art security solutions."



"Leading companies recognize the importance of deploying generative AI in diverse environments, including sovereign private clouds, and are developing strategies for integrating security into their AI applications," said Pat Lee, VP of Strategic Enterprise Partnerships at NVIDIA. "Trend Micro's NVIDIA NIM integration highlights how companies can use generative AI to enhance the security of their customers' environments across a broad range of enterprise infrastructure."

As AI continues to revolutionize industries, Trend Micro's collaboration with NVIDIA sets a new benchmark in securing AI-enabled environments. This partnership underscores Trend Micro's commitment to providing robust, innovative cybersecurity solutions that meet the growing demands of government and private sector organizations wanting to leverage the power of AI in their on-prem data centers to supercharge productivity and create innovative AI-powered user experiences.



About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.



