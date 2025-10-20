Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, announced the entrance into a letter of intent to form Magna AI, in partnership with Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), leveraging their strong AI infrastructure and systems integration capabilities to deliver a full-value chain global AI transformation factory.

In a landmark move to redefine the future of enterprise transformation, Magna AI is being established to provide advisory, building, integration, and operational service across the infrastructure, applications, and services that will power AI-driven industries and nations worldwide.

Magna AI stands apart by combining the AI hardware expertise and system integration capabilities of WDH, the AI security leadership and platform of Trend Micro integrated with NVIDIA NIM (NVIDIA Inference Microservices), into a single, unified factory model that delivers a secure, end-to-end platform for building and deploying AI including:

AI-Compute & Infrastructure — Architected, deployed, and optimized across public cloud, private cloud, sovereign cloud, or on-premises environments.

AI-Native Applications & Automations — Built for real-world use cases across nations and enterprises.

AI-Powered Industry Solutions & Platforms — Tailored to sector-specific challenges and opportunities, enabling transformation across finance, healthcare, energy, government, and beyond.

AI-Secured Experiences — Embedding security by design into every layer of the AI stack to ensure trust, resilience, and compliance.

AI-Services & Advisory — Delivered through a forward-deployed engineering model, embedding experts directly into the customer’s operations to accelerate impact.

This full-stack, forward-integrated model will empower governments, industries, and global enterprises to leapfrog into the AI era — securely, swiftly, and at scale.

Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro “Security is no longer an afterthought in the AI world — it is the foundation. With Magna AI, we are embedding enterprise-grade protection into the core of AI transformation. As a global leader in software applications and cybersecurity, our vision is clear: AI that is trusted, secure, and truly transformative.”

Robert Hwang, Chairman of WDH: “Magna AI is the embodiment of a commitment to enabling large-scale, high-performance AI infrastructure and systems that delivers real results, with the strategic backing of WDH. This venture brings our global manufacturing and integration expertise into a new era of intelligent transformation.”

Dr. Moataz BinAli appointed as Magna AI’s Chief Executive Officer. With more than two decades of experience across leading global technology companies including Trend Micro, SAP, IBM, and Microsoft, Dr. BinAli brings a wealth of expertise in driving innovation and scaling technology businesses.

“We are not just building a company—we are crafting the core of the next intelligent revolution.” said Dr. BinAli. “Our mission is to deliver secure, scalable, and autonomous AI solutions that will empower enterprises to lead in the new century.”

With headquarters anchored in innovation hubs across the globe, Magna AI is committed to becoming the go-to partner of choice for enterprises embarking on their AI transformation journeys. Magna AI stands at the forefront of this shift, delivering AI-driven solutions designed to help enterprises optimize operations quickly and sustainably throughout their AI transformation.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend’s platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.

About Magna AI

Magna AI is a global full-value-chain AI transformation factory architecting the future of the intelligent enterprise. Through a unified approach that spans strategy, engineering, integration, and operations, Magna AI delivers secure AI infrastructure, applications, and services designed to drive measurable, scalable, and organization-wide transformation. Powered by next-generation technology from NVIDIA, Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), and Trend Micro, Magna AI enables enterprises to confidently evolve into intelligent, adaptive, and future-ready organizations.