Dubai, UAE: – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, in partnership with Moro Hub, subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) hosted a threat hunt workshop at the Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, UAE, aimed at fortifying the nation’s digital infrastructure and raise awareness of cybersecurity.

With 25 participants, the competition consisted of two separate phases: Phase 1: Attack and Phase 2: Defend. The IT experts were given the opportunity to face simulated cybersecurity challenges, determine the best course of action, and demonstrate their capabilities for both hunting cyber threats and protecting digital assets. Contestants collaborated to develop and execute strategies to effectively detect and block attacks while competing against each other during the event.

Dr. Ahmed Alketbi, Chief Information Security Officer of Moro Hub inaugurated the event with a welcome note, setting the tone for an exciting day of cyber challenges, and industry-leading insights from an engaging session on cyber security.

Trend Micro’s Senior Sales Engineers conducted a session on Data Center Security Strategy and Implementation, emphasizing the need to streamline operations with hybrid cloud security that delivers the automation and flexibility required to secure today’s modern data centers and journeys in the cloud. A multi-layered solution such as Trend Micro Cloud One is a purpose-built platform for deployments, delivering the operational efficiency required to support and protect various endpoints.

“Occasions such as the threat hunt workshop provide us a valuable opportunity to not only raise awareness on robust cybersecurity practices but to also enhance the nation’s digital capabilities to navigate through modern-day cyber threats,” said UAE Country Manager: Majd Sinan, Trend Micro. “Building on our collaboration with Moro Hub, we are dedicated to providing emerging professionals and future industry leaders with the knowledge, in-depth understanding of the threat landscape, and cutting-edge cybersecurity tools essential to protecting all digital environments. We look forward to more collaborative initiatives that advance the cybersecurity movement and help the nation’s organizations, communities, and individuals transform their digital experiences.”

“Moro Hub has always been committed to scale and introduce advance security solutions to the region. The threat hunt workshop was designed to enable professionals in this space with strong analytical and technical skills to evade security challenges. The comprehensive workshop not only served as a powerful platform to help cyber professionals learn new insights about tools, tactics and procedures, but also offered an in-depth view on the essential components of effective threat hunting,” said Dr. Ahmed Alketbi, Chief Information Security Officer of Moro Hub

The Trend Micro Security Predictions for 2022: Toward a New Momentum, states that threat actors in 2022 continue to focus on ransomware attacks on data center workloads regardless of their location, as well as exposed services, to take advantage of the large number of people continuing to work remotely. Therefore, platforms like the cyber defense challenge provide an ideal opportunity to further strengthen the protection of the country’s digital ecosystem against modern-day threats.

