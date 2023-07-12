Cairo:– Transmar, the region’s leading container shipping line, has announced the launch of a new service that connects Egyptian exporters out of Adabiya Port, Egypt with the ports of Aden and Hodeida in Yemen. This service is dedicated to the transportation of refrigerated and dry cargo, providing reliable and efficient connectivity between these vital trade regions.

This service reaffirms Transmar's commitment to providing relevant and focused logistics solutions in the Red Sea. With the largest dedicated fleet between the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf region, Transmar services now cover all major ports in the Red Sea, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Djibouti, and Yemen, enabling seamless trade connections across the region. A special focus on perishable cargo allows the service to carry a wide range of reefer cargo including fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and pharmaceuticals. The company's state-of-the-art reefer containers will ensure cargo safety and the timeliness of its arrival as well as real-time cargo tracking and attentive customer support. In addition, this service will play a vital role in tackling food insecurity in Yemen.

Ahmed El Ahwal, Transmar’s General Manager said, “We are proud to extend assistance to Egypt’s agricultural, food manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors by expanding our refrigerated cargo service connecting Egypt to KSA, UAE and now Yemen. We have witnessed a rise in Egyptian agri-food exports over the past period and are looking forward to supporting Egyptian exporters in opening new markets with neighbouring countries.”

Using the Adabiya Port on the Egyptian East Coast as the base offers multiple advantages for Egyptian exporters, helping them expand to the Yemeni market and other East bound destinations, and allows Egyptian exporters to open new global markets, placing them in a favourable position when it comes to attracting additional market share, as ensuring connectivity and supply chain solutions are essential components of this competitive advantage. Such an initiative is considered a step forward towards supporting Egypt’s ambitious export growth plans and assisting in the increase of foreign currency inflows to the country.

-Ends-

About Transmar

Transmar is the leading container shipping line operating in the Red Sea, East Coast of Africa, Arabian Gulf, and the Indian Sub-Continent. With four decades of experience, Transmar developed a long-standing reputation for its excellence in container shipping founded on family values that drive its ambition to offer the best in-class service to its customers. The company's extensive experience and deep understanding of the regional market dynamics position it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and tailored shipping solutions that cater to the unique requirements of different customers. Transmar owns and operates a large fleet of dry and refrigerated containers that serves thousands of customers and moves hundreds of commodities throughout the Middle East.

For further information about the new service, please visit the company's official website: www.transmar.com

or contact:

Angie Mahran

Head of Marketing

Angie.mahran@Transmar.com