Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Transguard Group, the UAE’s most respected business solutions provider, has today revealed that its security services workforce is now in excess of 15,000 professionals, making it the largest private security team in the UAE.

Not just the largest, but also the most established and recognised security provider in the UAE, Transguard’s security personnel are qualified under SIRA and PSCOD/ASSD, the UAE’s strict regulatory authorities. Transguard protects an impressive list of clients that includes key landmarks and attractions; it also offers customised Quick Response Team (QRT) solutions, an innovative blend of manguarding, mobile patrols, track and trace technology and various communication tools, which are currently in use at several key financial institutions.

Transguard creates and delivers a wide range of security services that help keep premises and people safe. The division is helmed by a team of security experts who offer consultancy across all key areas such as security risk assessments, conceptualisation and security strategy and policy. Transguard also offers Smart Guarding solutions for clients who require a fully integrated guard management system.

“This is an incredible milestone that speaks not only to the professionalism of this team, but also to how Transguard has responded to the dynamic needs of the country by increasing and diversifying its portfolio of security offerings,” stated Dr. Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group.

In 2021, Transguard Security reported an overall revenue growth of 14%, including contract renewals valued at more than AED 72 million and a workforce growth of 18% (20% of which is based in Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates).

“During the onset of the pandemic, our guards were at the forefront of protecting the nation by implementing and upholding new Covid regulations,” explained Tim Mundell, Chief Security Officer, Transguard Group. “Due in no small part to their adaptability and willingness to go above and beyond, demand for Transguard security grew exponentially in 2021 – and not only for manguarding, but for our other services as well, including consulting, aviation and embassy security, executive protection, event security, cash security and more.”

As a leading security company working with prominent business leaders, celebrities, high net worth individuals and government officials, Transguard’s Executive Protection team displays the highest levels of professionalism and cultural understanding and are trained to the highest standards by a UK accredited training partner. Close protection packages are tailored to individuals, keeping their lifestyle and requirements in mind. Transguard is the only close protection provider with airside access. The team, which includes male and female officers, offer around the clock protection services that are backed by a 24x7 command and control centre.

Tranguard’s K9 units, which include professionally trained guard dogs and patrol dogs, are supported by 24-hour manned control rooms. The K9 units are cost effective and their presence itself as protection or detection guard dogs discourages threatening or criminal acts.

Transguard also delivers world class events security solutions for Dubai’s most iconic events and venues. Solutions are catered to clients’ specific requirements and the team is trained to deal with a number of scenarios to ensure safety of guests and success of the event.

The Systems Integrations team, the technology arm of Transguard Security Services, can project manage, procure, install, integrate, test and commission security systems. The latest technologies are matched with clients’ requirements to design and develop tailor-made security solutions, while providing customised maintenance service and support packages. Some of these include access control, key management, screening, perimeter detection, video surveillance, and vehicle and asset tracking.

As a market leader in cash and ATM management services, Transguard Cash offers complete end-to-end cash management solutions, supported by a 24x7 state-of-the-art command centre that manages over 6000 ATMs, CDMs and SCDMs with Real-Time Cash and Incident Management, which also makes Transguard the most reliable and secure cash management service provider in the UAE. From being the only company in the UAE to offer bulk Cash Deposit Centres (CDC) to solutions like Smart Cash Deposit Machines (SCDM) and cash transit vehicles, Transguard provides its unique solutions to a wide range of clients including banks, financial institutions, major retailers as well as corporate and VIP customers.

“The growth of our security division is just one example of Transguard’s forward momentum,” Ward concludes, adding: “We have some exciting announcements coming up in the next few months from several other areas of the business, including facilities management, hospitality and our new events company, and we’re looking forward to highlighting the incredible work of our teams very soon.”

About Transguard Group:

Offering flexible solutions for all of the UAE’s staffing needs since 2001, Transguard Group is the region’s most trusted expert in security, facilities management, cash services and white collar staffing – and much more in between. With an annual turnover of AED 1.87 billion in the 2020-2021 financial year, Transguard’s expertise is in supplying the right people for its clients, precisely when and where they’re needed. To learn more about the many ways Transguard is helping the UAE’s businesses grow, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

