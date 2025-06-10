Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Transguard Group, the UAE’s leading business solution’s provider, today announced record financial results for the year ended 31st March 2025. Total revenues were AED 3.2 billion, compared to AED 2.7 billion last year; Transguard’s profit before tax increased by 30.4% to AED 265 million.

“These impressive results represent the dedication and commitment of our 67,000 employees,” said Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group. “We set out with a very specific strategy: to intentionally disrupt our market sectors with positive innovation. Our clients are thriving now more than ever because we’re facilitating their growth with a renewed sense of collaboration, which is underscored by the diversity of our service offering. This, in turn, enables us to be their reliable partner in each and every circumstance.”

Nick Beer, Chief Financial Officer, Transguard Group, echoed these sentiments: “These results could not have been delivered without every one of our employees pulling together and driving home our renewed strategy backed up by our rock-solid fundamentals with the aim of delivering sustainable value accretion for all our stakeholders,” he stated.

Over the last financial year, Transguard Group has made significant shifts in its company culture, embarked on exciting strategic partnerships and aligned itself even more closely with various governmental bodies. As a result, the business solutions provider has played a key role in various initiatives brought forth by the country’s leadership.

“As we look ahead, our journey is far from over. Building on the momentum of the past year, we will actively explore new avenues that will see Transguard diversifying into next-generation managed services solutions that are not only agile and tech-enabled, but also aligned with the nation’s broader ambitions for sustainable, secure and future-ready growth. These strategic moves are designed to deliver even greater value to our shareholders, clients and partners, while reinforcing our commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of a resilient, innovation-driven economy,” Rabie concluded.

