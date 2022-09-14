Volvo Cars partners with the world’s most advanced everyday footwear brand, Casca, to create a limited-edition sneaker inspired by the Volvo XC40 Recharge

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises, the official representative of Volvo Cars in the UAE, announces a new initiative that clearly emphasizes the car brand’s true commitment to sustainability. The global automotive leader is celebrating World Car-Free day with the global launch of a limited-edition sneaker, created in collaboration with renowned sustainable footwear company, Casca.

Sustainability and the road to climate neutrality remain a core mission for Volvo Cars, signified by the company being a signatory of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and a supporter of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. With a shared synergetic approach to their sustainability goals, Volvo Cars has partnered with Casca footwear that embodies this eco-friendly vision.

Shared synergy reflected in concept and design

Trademark influences of the XC40 Recharge have been carefully crafted and woven into the process while developing the sneaker. The XC40 was designed to reduce environmental impact, including the use of sustainable materials and served as the perfect muse for Casca, inspiring the sneaker’s design. This partnership is the culmination of a shared vision, personified in the form of the exclusive shoe.

Endorsing sustainability as a strategic pillar

Oscar Rivoli, Managing Director at Trading Enterprises, said, “Sustainability is a crucial pillar for us and remains core to our purpose and business, enabling the key to our future success. We are proud of our achievements in the region, with Volvo Cars spearheading the transition to EV technology across the UAE. We will continue this eco-friendly journey in alignment with the UAE’s sustainability measures including the strategic initiative - UAE Net Zero by 2050. We remain committed to protecting and improving the environment and providing the best experience to our customers.”

“The launch of global initiatives like ‘Walk The Talk’ and the partnership with Casca footwear endorses Volvo Cars’ commitment to incorporate sustainability in mobility and transform the sector across the region. Protecting the environment remains our priority as we espouse Al-Futtaim’s sustainability strategy with a focus on constantly enriching the lives of our customers,” he added.

“Walk A Mile”: Join us in this transformative journey

While endorsing the belief for a sustainable future, customers, environmental advocates and the general public can be a part of this fascinating transformative journey by participating in the global campaign to share your “Walk A Mile” stories on Volvo Cars’ official Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/volvocarae/?hl=en). Winner of the best story stands a chance to win the limited-edition sneakers and the ultimate drive experience with XC40 Recharge.

Key facets: XC40 Recharge

The XC40 Recharge is a state-of-the-art, fully electric all-wheel drive powertrain that offers a range of over 400 km (WLTP) on a single charge and output of 408hp with the battery charging to 80% of its capacity in 40 mins when using a fast-charger system.

The XC40 Recharge and entire Recharge fleet are also tangible proof points of the company’s ambitious new action plan which represents concrete actions in line with the Paris climate agreement and supports Volvo Cars’ ambition to become a climate-neutral company by 2040.

