Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trading Enterprises, the leading automotive retailer part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, unveiled its enhanced Certified Pre-Owned programme for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles. Now available across all showrooms in the UAE, the enhanced programme provides pre-owned car buyers unparalleled peace of mind, with vehicles maintained to the same standards they can expect when purchasing a new car.

The programme highlights Trading Enterprises' commitment to providing customers with an extensive selection of top-quality certified pre-owned vehicles, allowing them to seamlessly transition to a car that aligns with their preferences without straining their budget. Driven by a customer-centric approach, each vehicle in this select programme is meticulously maintained to ensure it meets new car standards, guaranteeing the same level of precision, assurance and care. Customers will benefit from comprehensive assurances, including a complete manufacturer service history, a minimum 1-year dealer warranty and vehicle preparation using genuine parts, giving added peace of mind.

Sales consultants, extensively trained by original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner Stellantis, are available to answer any questions, to help enrich the customer journey. In addition, flexible buying options such as financing solutions and competitive trade-in options on current cars add to the tailored purchasing experience.

Commenting on the programme, Arun Prasad, Brand Director at Trading Enterprises Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM, said: "Customer centricity is at the core of Al-Futtaim Automotive, and our enhanced Certified Pre-Owned programme is designed to remove the stress and uncertainty from buying a used-car. We recognize the challenges associated with purchasing a used car in the Middle East, and with our enhanced programme, customers can rest assured that they are investing in a vehicle of the highest quality and reliability almost as good as new."

This diverse range at Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises has a vehicle to match every preference and lifestyle. For adventure-seekers, the Wrangler offers unmatched off-road capabilities and performance. Families and couples will appreciate the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer, which combines advanced technology with premium comfort. High-performance enthusiasts will find their match in the Dodge Challenger and Charger models, which elevate muscle power and high-speed capabilities. Finally, for those desiring a powerful pickup, the RAM lineup delivers bold style and an unparalleled off-road truck experience.

Interested customers can explore a range of Certified Pre-Owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM models at the Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises showrooms. Alternatively, call 8005119 for more information.