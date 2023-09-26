Dubai, UAE — Traders’ Hub, an SCA-licensed online trading brokerage, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Forex Expo 2023, on the 26th and 27th of September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This premier event marks a significant opportunity for Traders’ Hub to showcase its innovative trading services and establish a stronger presence in the global financial market.

Forex Expo is a renowned event that brings together industry leaders, experts, and traders from around the world. Traders’ Hub participation underscores its commitment to providing traders with cutting-edge tools, resources, and opportunities to excel in the dynamic world of online trading.

Traders’ Hub has a prominent booth at the expo where attendees can interact with the platform's representatives, learn about its services, and explore the latest advancements in online trading technology. The company is eager to engage with both novice and experienced traders, offering insights, guidance, and tailored solutions to meet their unique trading needs. Traders’ Hub is also promoting its Risk-Free Trading Competition at the Forex Expo where participants can get a chance to win big cash prizes totalling AED 100,000 AED (*Terms and Conditions Apply).

Commenting on the participation, Ahmed Al Katheeri, COO of Traders’ Hub said, "The Middle East’s online trading industry is expected to reach $1 trillion in value by 2025. Participating in the 6th edition of the Forex Expo 2023 is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our community and the wider trading industry. We want to empower traders with the needed tools to thrive in the financial markets. Our presence at Forex Expo aligns perfectly with our mission to make trading accessible for everyone."

Traders’ Hub invites all attendees, traders, and financial enthusiasts to visit their booth no. 119 at Forex Expo 2023 on the 26th and 27th of September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Whether you are just starting your trading journey or looking to enhance your skills, Traders’ Hub is dedicated to helping you achieve your financial goals.

For more information on Traders’ Hub, please visit https://tradershub.ae.

About Traders Hub:

Traders Hub Currency Brokerage provides new and experienced online traders with secure and easy access to a wide range of asset classes including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, and ETFs through Contract for Difference (CFD) with tight competitive spreads and the latest market-leading technology, and it offers several types of accounts to cater for different users' needs.

Traders Hub Currency Brokerage is licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) as a category of Dealing in Securities permitting the firm to practice trading as a broker of OTC derivatives and currencies in the spot market activity.

