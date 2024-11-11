In today’s dynamic digital economy, trust and security are non-negotiable—especially in payment solutions. Traderoot Technologies proudly stands at the forefront, having become the first South African-based fintech software company to achieve the prestigious PCI Software Security Framework (SSF) Compliance Certification.

This groundbreaking achievement affirms our position as the go-to partner for secure, compliant fintech solutions across Africa.

This certification is more than just a milestone; it is a declaration of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding financial integrity across industries. Businesses seeking payment software that meets the highest global security standards now have a trusted partner—Traderoot Technologies.

What is PCI SSF SSS Compliance, and Why Does It Matter?

The Payment Card Industry Software Security Framework (PCI SSF) is a modern, risk-based standard that supersedes the older PCI Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS). This new framework addresses the evolving complexities of e-commerce, mobile commerce (m-commerce), and other payment environments, ensuring that software remains secure across multiple channels.

The latest version of the PCI SSF SSS framework includes modules focused on m-commerce and e-commerce payment gateways. We are proud to claim that our payment gateway is the first in Africa to achieve this level of certification.

Traderoot Technologies’ PCI SSF SSS-Compliant Software:

• AES-256 encryption for secure data storage and transmission

• Regular penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities

• OWASP Top Ten compliance for robust web security

• Tokenization to replace sensitive card data with unique tokens

• Multi-layered multi-factor authentication (MFA) to prevent unauthorized access

• Real-time fraud detection systems to monitor threats

Our software supports businesses in navigating the complex security landscape, future-proofing their payment systems against evolving cyber threats.

Why Traderoot Technologies is Africa’s Top Choice for PCI SSF SSS-Compliant Solutions

While companies like Flutterwave and Société Maghrébine de Monétique (S2M) have attained PCI-related certifications, Traderoot Technologies is the first South African-based fintech company to achieve compliance with the PCI SSF SSS Secure Software Standard.

This certification reflects more than just adherence to security standards—it embodies our forward-thinking approach to e-commerce and mobile payments. Where earlier certifications focused primarily on card-present environments, our certification ensures that security across all channels—from online platforms to mobile gateways—is uncompromised.

Our Legacy of Security and Innovation

For over two decades, Traderoot Technologies has set benchmarks in fintech innovation. From becoming the world’s first Visa-approved internet payment provider in 2001 to launching the first loyalty program issuing system in 2000, we have consistently driven advancements that transform the fintech landscape.

Our latest PCI SSF SSS Compliance Certification reinforces our position as a leader in Africa’s fintech industry. As cyber threats evolve, so do we—integrating advanced technologies like end-to-end encryption (E2EE), secure patch management, and compliance with global standards such as ISO 27001 and GDPR.

A Partnership Built on Trust

At the core of every transaction lies trust. Traderoot Technologies earns that trust through rigorous security measures and a commitment to continuous innovation. As the first South African-based fintech software company to achieve PCI SSF SSS Compliance, we offer businesses unmatched peace of mind.

In a continent where the digital economy is expanding rapidly, we are the partner you can rely on to keep your payment systems secure and future-ready. Our PCI SSF SSS Certification is more than a badge of honour—it’s a promise that your business and its data are in the safest hands.