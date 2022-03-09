CCI FRANCE UAE to provide its community with a state-of-the-art business platform to increase their exposure and expand their business opportunities.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tradeling, the largest eMarketplace focused on business-to-business (B2B) transactions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CCI France UAE that will help strengthen global sourcing of a large breadth of products and services for the region’s B2B eMarketplace.

The MoU was signed by Marius Ciavola, CEO, Tradeling, and Geoffroy Bunetel, President of CCI FRANCE UAE. The collaboration will create three core value-adds for Tradeling, including increased visibility of the digital platform among a larger cross-section of business enterprises in France and the UAE, strong networking opportunities, and global sourcing of products and services that will lend more dynamism to the regional B2B digital ecosystem.

As part of the collaboration, Tradeling is now a Benefactor Member of CCI FRANCE UAE, opening doors to engage with over 8,000 qualified business contacts and more than 500 companies represented by the Council, including multinationals and SMEs. Tradeling will also benefit from networking opportunities to share its journey as the region’s leading B2B marketplace. Bespoke business matching services of the Council will also enable Tradeling to enhance its brand visibility and footprint.

Marius Ciavola said: “The collaboration with CCI FRANCE UAE enables us to further highlight the enormous potential that the MENA region offers for B2B eCommerce. In addition to engaging with businesses in France and other key markets in the Middle East and Africa, the partnership will enable us to further deliver on our vision of connecting global buyers and sellers through our digital ecosystem. We see strong synergies to be gained through partnerships with French and European enterprises that will enhance the digital supply chain we have created in a short span of time.”

Geoffroy Bunetel said: "We are thrilled to renew this partnership with Tradeling to increase its awareness among our French, Francophile, and Francophone business community. We will further support our Members in their digital journey by using Tradeling's e-commerce solution to develop new business opportunities and create meaningful business connections. Many have already leveraged this partnership and we are eager to see more in the coming months.”

As a member of the international network of French Chambers of Commerce with 126 entities in 96 countries and the facilitator of trade delegations from France to the UAE, the Council will include Tradeling as part of the itinerary of business visits as well as introduce the company to other French Chambers of Commerce in global markets. Drawing on the success of Tradeling in building vibrant F&B and logistics, in addition to Health & Wellness and Office Supplies, the Council will also offer the company the opportunity to participate in its Construction and F&B circle sessions attended by French and local businesses.

Led by a team of experienced technology startup builders, Tradeling ensures a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions. Driven by the purpose that everything they do, they do because the future of Trade is digital and that the future is also now. The way they shape the future is by building a digital ecosystem, beautifully designed and simple to use. Today, Tradeling has over 120,000 registered buyers and sellers from over 55 countries.