Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Academy Promises To Bring More High-Octane Action to the UAE’s Motorsports Community & Develop The Next-Generation Of Sporting Talent In The UAE

After a highly successful inaugural 2023 season, the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Academy returns, promising more action, more competition, and more racing thrills

Registration for the season 2 will be open from 10 – 16 February 2024 on the online portal

After the off-road challenges of last season, Season 2 of the Academy moves to cover on-track action, with racing, time attack and autocross rounds designed to reveal the UAE’s undiscovered driving talent

The action-packed programme covers 4 stages: Auditions, Qualification, Development, and Finals

Final winner will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Ambassador and drive a high-performance Toyota GR Supra for the year

Dubai, UAE: After a hugely successful inaugural season watched by millions of viewers on Shahid, the Arab world’s biggest streaming platform, the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Academy returns in 2024 for season 2 of the driver development programme pioneered by Al-Futtaim Toyota. The second season aims to continue to delivering more high-octane action, intense competition, and racing thrills for its competitors and online viewers.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Academy will be open for registration from February 10th to 16th, with those interested in participating invited to register at the Academy’s online portal.

This year, the aptly re-badged Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Academy will see the contestants take to the track at the state-of-the-art Karting Town in Sharjah for a series of kart racing qualifiers, followed by thrilling Autocross and Time Attack sessions in the blisteringly fast Toyota GR Supra that will demand exceptional driving skill and precision.

Commenting on the initiative, Saad Abdullah, General Manager – Marketing, Toyota Lexus for Al-Futtaim Automotive, said: “Following an amazing event last year, we are extremely excited to announce the return of the successful Al-Futtaim Toyota motorsport initiative – now named Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Academy. For this year’s exciting programme, the Academy will be shifting gears from off-road racing to on-track Autocross and Time Attack stages featuring the iconic Toyota GR Supra. Leveraging the considerable expertise of our newly formed Al-Futtaim Motorsport Division and external consultants in the motorsport industry, we have developed Season 2 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Academy to serve as a platform to develop skilled drivers, thereby reinforcing our commitment to motorsport excellence in the region. Guided by the philosophy that "the road shapes the driver as well as the vehicle," this pioneering initiative offers automotive enthusiasts across the UAE a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to etch their name into the records of motorsport history. Once again, the Academy further reinforces what Toyota has stood for over the years: dependable performance and the ability to push the limits on what machine and man can do together.”

The Gazoo Racing Academy Programme

The 2024 season of the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Academy will take place across four gruelling stages, in which the physical prowess, driving skills, media finesse, and mental acuity of the competitors will be tested, promising not just glory on the track but a lasting impact on the motorsports landscape both in the United Arab Emirates and globally.

Following the registrations, contestants will take part in Auditions on a first-come, first-served basis to determine their suitability for the qualification stages. Candidates will be assessed based on a combination of competitive kart racing to determine driving prowess, and an interview to assess media skills.

The applicants will then be assessed, and 48 successful candidates shortlisted for the Qualifications and Development stages, where the field will be whittled down to just 4 competitors for the Finals stage, and the ultimate battle to be crowned the Toyota Gazoo Racing Ambassador for 2024.

Throughout the Academy’s stages, candidates can expect to be tested on the following:

Media: Shine in the media spotlight as they showcase their charisma and passion for racing.

Focus, Physical, & Mental Training: Demonstrate commitment and mental fortitude through focused training exercises.

Racing: Take to the track to prove their mettle in high-stakes racing challenges.

Those who want to register for the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Academy should log on to https://www.toyota.ae/en/motorsports/stage-one/ before February 16th.

Globally Toyota has an illustrious motorsport history spanning five decades of successful participations in the World Rally Championship, Formula One, FIA Cross Country World Cup and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. From the championship-winning Toyota Yaris GR WRC to the multiple Le Mans-winning Toyota Gazoo Racing Hybrid LMP cars, Toyota vehicles have championed the spirit of motorsport at the highest level, both on and off the road.

Round 2 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Academy continues this proud tradition by offering the UAE’s motorsport community a chance to hone their skills and become serious contenders within the arena. In 2023, the Toyota Motorsport Academy featured four stages of off-road action in the mighty Toyota Land Cruiser GR.

About Al-Futtaim Toyota

Toyota, a Japanese automotive manufacturer founded in 1937, is the world's market leader in sales of hybrid electric vehicles. Toyota has been exclusively distributed in the UAE by Al-Futtaim Automotive, part of Al-Futtaim Group, for over six decades, and has been leading the sustainable mobility movement since 2008.

With a large line-up of vehicles ranging from SUV, compact, sedan, coupe, MPV and LCV, as well as a wide range of Hybrid options, Al-Futtaim Toyota is setting new benchmarks for clean motoring in an effort to actively contribute to a lower carbon footprint in the UAE. 2017 saw the introduction of the zero-emission hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai, in a pilot aiming at studying the possibilities of establishing a hydrogen-based, carbon-free society.

Toyota’s line-up features several hybrid vehicles including the sporty, practical and environmentally friendly RAV4, the C-HR, an innovative compact SUV, the seven-seater Highlander which is the brands biggest HEV to date, the powerful and efficient Corolla and the sleek and sophisticated Camry.

In September 2019, after a 17-year wait, Al-Futtaim Toyota launched the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra in the UAE, much to the delight of fans and loyalists across the country. With the all-new fifth-generation model, the legendary name returned to set the roads ablaze with a comeback only fitting of the Toyota Supra story, with the 2021 version launching a year later in October 2020.

In August 2020 Al-Futtaim Toyota shook up the lifestyle pickup segment with the introduction of the all-new eighth-generation Toyota Hilux Adventure. This was the first time ever that the Hilux is available as a retail model in the UAE, meaning that it is no longer limited to dominating the commercial-use sector.

For more information and to book a test drive of the latest Toyota models please visit www.toyota.ae

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

