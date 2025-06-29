Ahmed Monsef: This award is a global testament of Toyota Egypt Group’s outstanding performance, the dedication of its team, and its ongoing commitment to delivering world-class solutions.

Cairo – In a new milestone that reinforces its regional and international leadership, Toyota Egypt Group has been awarded the prestigious Toyota International Sales Award for Material Handling 2024, presented by Toyota Material Handling International (TMHI). The award was presented to Mr. Ahmed Monsef, CEO of the Group, during the International Distributors Conference held in Japan. This recognition showcases the company’s remarkable performance in achieving extraordinary sales results and delivering optimal customer support.

This award is considered one of the the most notable recognitions given by TMHI, granted to only four distributors worldwide who have excelled in meeting sales targets, attaining high levels of customer satisfaction—particularly among global key accounts—and excelling in positioning material handling products as a leading and distinguished choice in this vital sector. This global recognition reflects the exceptional standard of operations achieved by Toyota Egypt Group in material handling, in terms of professionalism, service quality, and a commitment to delivering integrated solutions that meet customer expectations.

During the conference, Toyota Egypt Group also renewed its distribution agreement with Toyota Material Handling International, as part of a long-term strategic partnership aimed at solidifying cooperation and continuing its success journey in the years ahead.

In this regard, Mr. Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating: “Receiving this international award reflects the culmination of our efforts, driven by a clear strategy focused on operational excellence, team development, and delivering reliable solutions that serve both global and local companies, all while upholding the highest standards of customer satisfaction. This accomplishment is the outcome of ongoing investment in our human capital—a professional and passionate team that consistently strives for excellence. This award marks an international recognition of Toyota Egypt Group’s outstanding performance.”

It is worth noting that, through its material handling division, Toyota Egypt offers a wide range of innovative solutions and services tailored to meet the needs of various industrial and commercial sectors in the Egyptian market, positioning the group as a trusted strategic partner to many local and international businesses operating in Egypt.

About Toyota Egypt Group:

Founded in 1979, Toyota Egypt Group brings over 45 years of extensive experience in the Egyptian automotive market. Over the decades, the group has grown and evolved to become one of the leading automotive brands in Egypt, currently employing more than 850 workers and staff members. The group provides its services through a large network supporting vehicle sales, after-sales services, and the direct sale of spare parts and material handling. Toyota Egypt constantly strives to deliver the best to its customers, enriching the buying experience through high-quality and convenient services, such as Automark for certified used cars and trade-ins, as well as in-showroom financing and insurance solutions. The group is also committed to offering genuine Toyota and Lexus oils across all governorates to ensure optimal protection for Toyota and Lexus vehicles.