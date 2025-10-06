Cairo – Toyota Egypt Group (TEG) has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF), becoming the festival’s exclusive automotive partner with the Lexus brand for its 46th edition, scheduled to take place from November 12 to 21, 2025, at the Cairo Opera House. This step represents a unique collaboration between one of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands and one of the region’s most prominent film festivals, with the aim of supporting arts and culture while strengthening Egypt’s position as a beacon of cinematic creativity.

This cooperation reflects the commitment of both parties to enhance the expansive experience for the festival attendees, including filmmakers, celebrities, and international guests. Under this partnership, Lexus Egypt, a subsidiary of Toyota Egypt Group, will provide a fleet of luxury vehicles to transport VIP guests and participants, meeting the festival's esteemed reputation and international stature.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, and renowned actor Hussein Fahmy, President of the Cairo International Film Festival, along with representatives from both parties, which showcases the importance of this strategic partnership and its role in supporting one of the region’s most prominent film festivals.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, stated: "We are extremely proud to reaffirm our commitment to supporting arts and culture in Egypt through this collaboration with the Cairo International Film Festival. Throughout its long history, Toyota Egypt Group has successfully established itself as a symbol of innovation and excellence, while the festival has cemented its position as one of the most prestigious in the region. We are delighted to align our long-standing journey with the festival’s rich legacy in serving the Egyptian community and supporting the cultural sector, which forms an integral part of our cultural and artistic identity."

For his part, acclaimed actor Hussein Fahmy, President of the Cairo International Film Festival, said: "We are pleased to welcome Toyota Egypt Group as the exclusive automotive partner of the festival’s 46th edition. This partnership adds significant value to the festival and underscores the importance of collaboration between global institutions and major cultural events in Egypt. For over four decades, Cairo International Film Festival has established itself as one of the most influential cinematic platforms in the region, and this partnership will further support its ongoing success and strengthen its international presence. We are confident that Lexus Egypt’s support will contribute to enhancing the status of the festival and elevating the quality of services provided to our guests from around the world."

Founded in 1976, the Cairo International Film Festival is the oldest in the Arab world and Africa, and notably the only festival in the region accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) in Brussels, classified within the “A” category. Throughout its history, the festival has established itself as a leading global platform for world and regional film premieres. It also hosts industry programs and public events that celebrate cinematic creativity and promote cultural exchange. This initiative aligns with the government's efforts to strengthen its soft power and reinforce its position as a regional hub for cultural and artistic creativity.

About Toyota Egypt Group:

Toyota Egypt Group, established in 1979, takes pride in its more than 45 years of experience in the Egyptian automotive market. Throughout this period, the Group has continued to grow and evolve, cementing its position as one of the leading companies in Egypt’s automotive sector and providing employment opportunities for over 1,000 workers and employees. Toyota Egypt Group is the exclusive distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Egypt, offering its customers a comprehensive range of services through an extensive network of branches and authorized dealers. These include new car sales, after-sales services, genuine spare parts, industrial equipment, and tires for both passenger cars and industrial machinery. In addition, the company provides innovative solutions such as the “Automark” certified pre-owned car program, as well as in-showroom installment and insurance services. Toyota Egypt also ensures the availability of genuine Toyota and Lexus engine oils across the country (TGMO & LGMO), guaranteeing the best protection for its customers’ vehicles.

It is noteworthy that Toyota Egypt Group owns a state-of-the-art training center, officially accredited by Toyota Global to serve African countries. The center is equipped with the latest training tools, technologies, and advanced equipment, further reinforcing the Group’s status as a regional hub for knowledge and development. Moreover, Toyota Egypt continues to expand its strategic partnerships to strengthen its after-sales services. Most recently, the company announced a partnership agreement with Spain’s VT Batteries SL, the global exclusive distributor of Girling high-quality, internationally certified batteries—a step that underscores the confidence of major global brands in the Group’s leadership and distinguished market position.