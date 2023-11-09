Free filter and engine oil gift

Free of charge recall service

Cairo – Toyota Egypt Group announce the re-activation of recall campaign for selected vehicles aimed at inspecting and, if necessary, replacing airbags to ensure their compliance with safety and security standards. Toyota is offering free engine oil and filter to vehicles who are under the recall.

The campaign was initially launched in 2015 due to Toyota’s concerns about airbag deployment issues that could potentially lead to passenger injuries in the event of severe accidents.

The vehicles included in this recall were distributed in the Egyptian market and encompass the Corolla model years 2002 to 2013, Yaris sedan model years 2005 to 2012, Yaris hatchback model years 2013 to 2015, and Avensis model years 2003 to 2008. The campaign also covers Gulf-manufactured cars with the same mentioned models.

The campaign activities are ongoing at all Toyota Egypt service centers in Egypt. During these activities, airbags are inspected, and any necessary replacement parts in the affected cars are installed in accordance with the guidelines provided by Toyota Motor Corporation. This service is free of charge, and customers will not incur any expenses. It is advisable for customers to make a reservation after updating their data to verify if their vehicle's chassis number is included in the recall campaign. Toyota Egypt has established a dedicated line on the hotline 16550 to assist customers in determining if their car model falls within the list of models included in this campaign.

Furthermore, as an additional benefit to customers subject to the recall campaign, Toyota Egypt will be offering oil filter and original Toyota Genuine Motor Oil -TGMO- Free of charge once the defective parts of the car have been replaced; offer stands for a limited time only.

This campaign announcement is a precautionary measure, reflecting the group’s commitment to prioritizing customer safety and ensuring the efficiency of their vehicle systems.

For inquiries or reservations, please call 16550 or visit our website on: https://toyota.com.eg/ar/recall