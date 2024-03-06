Cairo:, Toyota Egypt Group (TEG) has launched a new 3S branch at Chill Out station on Joseph Tito Street in Al Nozha, near Cairo Airport, in accordance with its strategy to deliver top-notch services to customers across Egypt

The facility adheres to the highest standards and provides a range of services to its customers featuring sales of new and certified pre-owned cars, “Automark” services, and after-sales services, including genuine Toyota Genuine Motor Oil (TGMO), tires and battery replacement, and computerized diagnostic services

The new branch's strategic location, near Cairo Airport and minutes away from Heliopolis and Nasr City neighborhoods, as well as its proximity to the Cairo-Ismailia Desert Road and surrounding areas, facilitates easy access for residents of East Cairo. The branch's location can be found on Google Maps through this link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/dTzNY5yKVDZVHWyU8

Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, highlighted the careful selection of Toyota Egypt’s network locations based on thorough studies identifying areas with a high demand for Toyota centers and branches. The group's presence covers multiple governorates, including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Ismailia, Dakahlia, and Alamein in Marsa Matrouh Governorate, as well as South Sinai.

Monsef expressed pride in the new branch opening, emphasizing Toyota Egypt's dedication to executing its expansion strategy despite current market challenges through maintaining the brand success in Egypt and meeting the diverse needs of current and future customers.

Monsef also highlighted Toyota's excellence in after-sales services across Africa, with TEG receiving global recognition from Toyota Motor Corporation for its exceptional performance in maintenance and after-sales services for the second consecutive year.

"Toyota Egypt" possesses an extensive network of 16 authorized distributors nationwide, providing car sales, after-sales services, and the direct distribution of Toyota genuine spare parts and oil.

About Toyota Egypt:

Founded in 1979, Toyota Egypt Group is celebrating more than four decades in Egypt, during which time it has grown and developed into one of the major brands in the Egyptian automotive market, employing over 850 people. Toyota Egypt Group has proudly received the Diamond Excellence Award for winning two gold awards in sales and after-sales services across Africa. The company now offers automobile sales and after-sales services, as well as direct sales of spare parts and genuine oils to all Toyota clients throughout the Republic, through a vast network.