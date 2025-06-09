Dubai, UAE – TownX, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate developers with an AED 4 billion project portfolio, has signed an exclusive agreement with global real estate consultancy Knight Frank to lease over 20,000 square feet of prime retail space at Luma Park Views, located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai.

Knight Frank will serve as the exclusive leasing partner for the entire retail component of this development.

Luma Park Views boasts modern retail spaces designed to meet the demands of today’s market, featuring dedicated car parking and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations—amenities that underscore the development’s commitment to convenience and sustainability.

Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director of TownX, commented: "Partnering with Knight Frank for the exclusive leasing of retail space at Luma Park Views is a significant step in our vision to deliver integrated, community-focused developments. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and user experience is reflected not only in our retail offerings but also in our broader project portfolio, including our recent Arjan acquisition which will further enrich Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape."

TownX is also set to offer a premium retail space exceeding 30,000 square feet at 11 Hills Park, a landmark development situated in the heart of Dubai Science Park. The project boasts two sky pools, two state-of-the-art gyms, and 558 residential units, with completion anticipated in Q1 2027.

TownX has recently made headlines with its acquisition of one of Arjan’s largest land plots, valued at AED 110 million, covering 400,000 square feet of sellable area. This move highlights TownX’s ambitious growth strategy and its dedication to creating high-quality residential communities beyond Dubai’s traditional prime locations.

Daniel Rosso, Senior Manager - Retail Commercial Agency, Knight Frank, said: "Our exclusive partnership with TownX reinforces Knight Frank’s commitment to providing exceptional retail leasing solutions in Dubai’s rapidly expanding communities. Luma Park Views offers a strategic location with cutting-edge facilities that cater to evolving retail needs, and we are excited to bring quality tenants to this new destination."

Founded in 2017, TownX has so far delivered over 967 units and is currently developing 2,125 apartments, including projects like Easy18, Easy19, Luma21, and Luma22 in JVC, as well as 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park.

About Knight Frank

Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 740+ offices across 50+ territories and more than 27,000 people. The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants. For further information about the Firm, please visit www.knightfrank.com.

In the MENA region, we have strategically positioned offices in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt. For the past 16 years, we have been offering integrated residential and commercial real estate services, including transactional support, consultancy, and management.

Understanding the unique intricacies of local markets is at the core of what we do, we blend this understanding with our global resources to provide you with tailored solutions that meet your specific needs. At Knight Frank, excellence, innovation, and a genuine focus on our clients drive everything we do. We are not just consultants; we are trusted partners in property ready to support you on your real estate journey, no matter the scale of your endeavour.

About TownX

Founded in 2017, TownX is a Dubai-based real estate developer with a project portfolio valued at AED 4 billion. Driven by a team of 350 employees, the company has delivered over 967 units to date. TownX is currently developing 2,125 apartments and has completed 1,036,000 square feet of premium living space. With a focus on family-oriented communities, the company designs spaces that cater to all generations. TownX prioritises premium quality by incorporating high-end finishes, energy-efficient designs, and spacious interiors. Above all, the company is committed to an exceptional user experience, ensuring that each project enhances the daily lives of its residents. Key developments delivered include Easy18, Easy19, Luma21 and Luma22 in JVC. Ongoing projects include 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park and Luma Park Views in JVC.

