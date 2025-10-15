Dubai, UAE – TownX Real Estate Development, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate developers with an AED 4 billion project portfolio, has completed its marquee Luma Park Views project nine months ahead of schedule and is set to commence the handover of 600 residential units in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai.

Featuring one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments with breathtaking park views, the project marks a significant milestone in TownX’s mission to deliver high-quality developments in record time.

Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director of TownX, said: “Completing Luma Park Views nine months ahead of schedule underscores our relentless drive for excellence and efficiency. We are dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in real estate, ensuring that every project we deliver creates lasting value for our residents and investors.”

Luma Park Views offers a blend of cutting-edge technology, luxury amenities, and community-oriented design. Residents can enjoy two sky pools, two Technogym-equipped gyms, a spacious internal garden spanning 32,000 square feet, and a suite of smart home systems. The development also features advanced security systems, including face recognition technology in the lifts, as well as smart door locks, EV charging points, and temperature-controlled pools.

Equipped with Siemens appliances and smart home systems, each apartment at Luma Park Views offers a modern living experience designed for comfort, convenience, and sustainability. The development’s energy-efficient design, combined with spacious interiors and premium finishes, makes it an ideal choice for families and professionals alike.

Since its inception in 2017, TownX has focused on delivering projects ahead of schedule with exceptional attention to detail. With over 967 units delivered and 1,774 apartments currently under development, the company continues to expand its footprint in Dubai’s real estate market. Key developments delivered by TownX include Easy18, Easy19, Luma21 and Luma22 in JVC, while ongoing projects include 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park and Ashley Hills in Arjan.

With a focus on family-oriented communities, TownX designs spaces that cater to all generations, prioritising high-end finishes, energy-efficient designs and spacious interiors. Above all, the company is committed to enhancing the daily lives of its residents through exceptional user experiences.

About TownX

