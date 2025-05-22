Developer set to build a new residential destination in one of Dubai’s most sought-after emerging neighbourhoods

Dubai, UAE: TownX, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate developers with an AED 4 billion project portfolio, has recently acquired one of Arjan’s largest land plots, covering 400,000 square feet of sellable area.

Valued at AED 110 million, the strategic land purchase marks a significant milestone as TownX plans to develop a new landmark residential community that will set new standards for quality, design, and lifestyle in one of Dubai’s most sought-after emerging neighbourhoods.

Arjan has rapidly transformed from a peripheral location into one of Dubai’s key residential and mixed-use hubs. With its proximity to major thoroughfares such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, and its growing portfolio of amenities—including parks, schools, retail centres, and leisure facilities—Arjan has become a magnet for families and investors.

Its appeal is driven by a balance of affordability, accessibility, and lifestyle offerings, making it a vibrant community for residents seeking both convenience and quality of life. The district’s development momentum continues to accelerate, with TownX’s acquisition of one of Arjan’s largest plots further underlining the neighbourhood’s rise in importance.

Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director of TownX, commented: "This acquisition is a testament to TownX’s vision and confidence in Dubai’s vibrant real estate market. Arjan’s evolving neighbourhood character aligns perfectly with our focus on building inclusive, liveable communities designed to enrich the daily lives of our residents. We plan to leverage our deep expertise in quality construction, energy-efficient design, and premium finishes to create a destination that resonates with modern families seeking both comfort and connectivity."

"Our commitment extends beyond brick and mortar. We aim to foster a community where residents can thrive, engage, and build lasting memories. This project will be a showcase of TownX’s core values, emphasizing spacious, bright interiors and sustainable building practices that reduce environmental impact while enhancing user experience," Haider added.

Since its inception in 2017, TownX has established a reputation for delivering projects ahead of schedule without compromising on quality or attention to detail. The new development in Arjan is expected to feature a diverse mix of residential units catering to multiple generations, complemented by state-of-the-art amenities, landscaped gardens, and community-centric facilities.

This acquisition also highlights TownX’s strategic approach to land procurement in emerging districts, recognising the growing demand for lifestyle-driven residential options beyond Dubai’s traditional prime locations. The focus on areas like Arjan enables TownX to offer buyers unique living experiences characterised by neighbourhood personality, accessibility, and affordability.

Driven by a team of 350 employees, TownX has delivered over 967 units to date. The company is currently developing 2,125 apartments and has completed 1,036,000 square feet of premium living space.

With a focus on family-oriented communities, TownX designs spaces that cater to all generations. The company prioritises premium quality by incorporating high-end finishes, energy-efficient designs, and spacious interiors. Above all, the developer is committed to an exceptional user experience, ensuring that each project enhances the daily lives of its residents.

Key developments delivered include Easy18, Easy19, Luma21 and Luma22 in JVC. Ongoing projects include 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park and Luma Park Views in JVC.

