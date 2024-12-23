Tourism Seychelles Middle East successfully organised an exclusive Familiarisation trip from Saudi Arabia to the stunning islands of Seychelles, which took place from 3rd to 7th December 2024. This immersive experience highlights Seychelles as a premier destination for Saudi travellers, showcasing its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and unique activities.

The Fam trip, organised through the Tourism Seychelles Office in the Middle East, was held in collaboration with Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf, which played a pivotal role in presenting the group’s flagship properties in Seychelles – Constance Lemuria and Constance Ephelia. These luxurious resorts are renowned for their exceptional hospitality, stunning beachfront locations, and wide range of amenities, making them ideal for both leisure and family travellers. Additionally, 7° South Seychelles supported this initiative, further enhancing the participants' experience by contributing their expertise and local knowledge.

This initiative reflects Tourism Seychelles’ commitment to promoting the destination within Saudi Arabia, one of its key markets in the GCC region. The Kingdom’s growing interest in Seychelles as a travel destination aligns perfectly with the archipelago’s appeal as a short-haul paradise offering world-class hospitality, crystal-clear waters, and rich biodiversity.

Accompanied by Mr. Ahmed Fathallah from Tourism Seychelles Middle East, the trip provided Saudi-based travel agents and tour operators with an in-depth understanding of Seychelles' offerings. Participants experienced the destination’s unique blend of relaxation and adventure, including visits to the iconic Vallée de Mai, the scenic beauty of Mahé, and a private yacht tour. They also had the opportunity to enjoy Seychelles' pristine beaches, Creole culture, and exciting outdoor activities such as snorkelling and island hopping.

“This Fam trip was one of the highlights of our efforts to position Seychelles as a must-visit destination for travellers from Saudi Arabia,” said Mr. Ahmed Fathallah. “We are confident that through initiatives like this, agents will be better equipped to promote the destination and attract more visitors from this key market.”

The collaboration with Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf emphasises the commitment of Tourism Seychelles and its partners to delivering unparalleled travel experiences. This trip is expected to further solidify Seychelles' position as a top-choice destination for Saudi travellers seeking both luxury and adventure.