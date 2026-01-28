Total visitor numbers are expected to reach 4 million by the end of 2025.

Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic — The Ministry of Tourism today announced a significant resurgence in Syria’s tourism sector during the first year following the country’s liberation, signaling a structural shift toward sustainable, internationally integrated growth. H.E. Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism stated that arrivals of Arab and foreign tourists increased by 80% between January and November 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, while overall visitor numbers—including Syrians, Arabs, and foreigners—rose 18%, reaching 3.56 million.

Al Salhani affirmed that this upward trajectory reflects “not only the re-activation of tourism flows, but a deeper strategic recovery extending beyond the economic domain.” He emphasized that renewed interest from Arab travelers in particular “signals a transition to organized, civilian-driven mobility and a restored perception of Syria as a safe, attractive, and culturally rich destination.”

Visitors from non-Arab regions reached 377,000, up 79% from last year. The surge was led by visitors from Turkey (1063%), Germany (174%), the UK (155%), and Norway (151%). The Minister said the return of travelers from Western and Northern Europe shows “a shift from regional dynamics to a truly international demand,” helping set the stage for new investment in hospitality, air travel, and sustainable tourism.

Arab tourist arrivals also rose sharply, from 273,000 to 491,000, representing an 80% increase, with the largest contributions from Jordan, the GCC, and Egypt. This shift coincides with a notable decline in non-touristic, border-related entries, indicating a move toward purpose-driven travel and highlighting tourism’s growing role in Syria’s broader recovery.

2025: A More Balanced Tourism Season

Tourism performance in 2025 also revealed a more evenly distributed seasonal pattern. Arrivals during the first quarter averaged 54,000 Arab and foreign visitors per month, followed by a 40% increase from April to June. August remained the annual peak at 14% of total arrivals, while October recorded a 15% rise over September. These indicators confirm an extension of the tourism season beyond the traditional summer period, enabled by improved stability and diversified tourism offerings.

Domestic Tourism Strengthens Its Role in Economic Recovery

Alongside the international rebound, domestic tourism has demonstrated robust momentum throughout 2025. Rising public confidence in safety and services, the expansion of hospitality facilities, and the revival of cultural and heritage programming have collectively contributed to higher internal mobility and strong hotel occupancy rates across governorates. This dynamic has positioned domestic tourism as a stabilizing pillar for the sector and an engine for broad-based local development.

Hotel revenues from international establishments owned by the Ministry increased by 170% by the end of October. Al Salhani highlighted that investment partnerships now require a minimum 70% local workforce, with additional prioritization granted to graduates of tourism and hospitality institutions affiliated with the Ministry—a measure designed to strengthen national human capital and align sector growth with social development objectives.

A Framework for Sustainable Growth: The 2026–2030 Tourism Strategy

In the post-liberation phase, the Ministry has adopted an integrated development vision centered on enhancing Syria’s cultural and historical identity, attracting local and foreign investment, and strengthening bilateral cooperation with Arab and friendly nations. The 2026–2030 Tourism Strategy establishes a balanced framework across economic, social, and environmental dimensions, identifies priority investment opportunities, and outlines mechanisms for modernizing and expanding the sector.

Implementation began in 2025 with the inauguration of new tourism projects, the signing of investment agreements and memoranda of understanding, and the resolution of stalled projects. The Ministry also intensified efforts to diversify tourism segments—including cultural, medical, educational, and historical tourism—while collaborating with the Ministry of Health to develop the medical tourism sector, projected to generate up to USD 500 million annually by 2030 and create more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Investment Momentum and Project Pipeline

Post-liberation efforts have focused on designing integrated tourism circuits in every governorate, promoting sustainable economic opportunities for local communities while leveraging natural and cultural assets. Alongside these initiatives, the Ministry concluded 17 Memoranda of Understanding and signed 10 strategic partnership agreements with regional and international entities, reinforcing cooperation in infrastructure development, hotel modernization, and the expansion of artisan and cultural industries.

New facilities—including boutique hotels, heritage restorations, and mixed-use tourism complexes—have entered phased operation, underscoring investor confidence in the sector’s long-term prospects.

According to Ministry of Tourism data, 1,468 tourism establishments across Syria require redevelopment or reactivation—representing a substantial pipeline for local, regional, and international investors. These opportunities align with rising market demand and signal Syria’s entry into a renewed investment cycle in 2025.

Re-Engagement with the International Tourism System

Syria has re-established its presence on the global tourism stage through participation in major international events. This includes the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly, the Tourize Summit in Riyadh and Jeddah—where Syria signed an executive program with the Arab Tourism Organization to attract new investments—and the reactivation of its membership in the Arab Tourism Investment Guarantee Scheme in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank.

Syria also took part in the 27th Mediterranean Exchange for Archaeological Tourism in Naples/Salerno and in World Tourism Day in Malacca, Malaysia, held under the theme “Tourism and Digital Transformation.”

Social Responsibility Commitments

In cooperation with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, tourism investors have committed 2% of their profits to charitable initiatives, including funding for orphan care facilities and the rehabilitation of three shelters over the next three years. These measures align with the Ministry’s broader vision of socially inclusive and responsible tourism development.

Table 1: Arab and Foreign Arrivals up to the End of November (Source: Directorate of Immigration and Passports)

Category 2024 2025 Change Arab & Foreign Visitors 483,029 867,743 +80% Foreign Visitors 210,185 376,726 +79% Arab Visitors 272,844 491,028 +80% Syrian Visitors 2,528,392 2,692,388 +6%

Table 2: Structural Shift in Arab Visitor Arrivals up to the End of November (Source: Directorate of Immigration and Passports)

# Nationality 2024 2025 Growth 1 Jordan 205,107 394,871 93% 2 Palestine 27,548 40,427 47% 3 Egypt 7,277 20,497 182% 4 Bahrain 19,159 7,342 -62% 5 Saudi Arabia 2,392 6,186 159% 6 Kuwait 3,259 6,163 89% 7 Oman 825 2,705 228% 8 Sudan 951 2,697 184% 9 Algeria 1,693 2,462 45% 10 Yemen 1,236 2,169 75% 11 Morocco 622 1,593 156% 12 Tunisia 559 1,155 107% 13 United Arab Emirates 628 1,153 84% 14 Libya 602 722 20% 15 Qatar 100 536 436%

Table 3: Foreign Arrivals up to the End of November (Source: Directorate of Immigration and Passports)

# Nationality 2024 2025 Change 1 Germany 28,762 78,907 174% 2 Turkey 8,083 94,012 1063% 3 Sweden 19,104 31,326 64% 4 USA 18,853 26,105 38% 5 Netherlands 11,000 22,845 108% 6 Canada 11,119 16,721 50% 7 United Kingdom 6,481 16,541 155% 8 France 5,320 8,358 57% 9 Norway 2,271 5,706 151% 10 Belgium 2,883 4,576 59% 11 Armenia 3,642 4,509 24%

