dnata Travel witnesses a surge in bookings with GCC travellers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) gears up for a busy summer season as the island records a surge in tourism arrivals during the first quarter of 2022.

Citing recent figures from the Central Statistics Office of Mauritius, MTPA authorities reveal that more than 160,000 tourists have already visited the island in the first quarter of 2022, including thousands of GCC travellers.

Authorities expect tourist numbers to increase substantially over the coming weeks for travellers from the GCC in particular, as travel restrictions are further eased, and its tailor-made holidays with its partners at dnata Travel continue to grow in popularity.

Arvind Bundhun, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, commented: “The rising number of travellers arriving in Mauritius is testimony to its effective vaccination strategy and the highest standards of safety across the country that have helped restore confidence in our guest travellers.

“It is becoming easier for travellers to plan their Mauritius holidays. The requirement for pre-departure PCR testing has been lifted, easing a travellers’ journey, at a perfect moment, just before the summer. Our GCC guests can enjoy an even easier booking and travelling experience for summer breaks with our partner dnata Travel.”

Emily Jenkins, General Manager of dnata Travel Leisure, added: “With demand for travel at a high, Mauritius has quickly entered dnata Travel’s top five most booked international holiday destinations for GCC travellers. We predict this trend will only continue, as travel restrictions ease, while travellers continue to choose Mauritius and make the most of our unmissable travel offers with Mauritius Tourism.”

dnata Travel’s Mauritius holiday packages designed for GCC travellers include discounted hotel stays and added extras, with journeys designed for families, couples, and based in All-Inclusive resorts, across some of the island’s most unique and exciting locations.

Arvind Bundhun concluded: “We welcome our GCC guests to spend their summer holidays with us and explore the undiscovered and unique sides of Mauritius.”

For more information on dnata Travel’s Mauritius holiday packages working with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, please access dnataTravel.com or visit the dnata Travel experts in-store.

-Ends-