The company now reaches customers in over 100 countries through its omnichannel platform, spanning e-commerce and physical retail

Saudi Arabia will be the first GCC market where Touché Privé opens flagship stores, in partnership with one of the Kingdom’s leading retail groups

Focused on women aged 20–45, the brand delivered 102% year-on-year growth in 2024, generating USD 30 million in revenue, with plans to IPO in the upcoming years

Amplify Growth Partnership’s investment underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting high-growth regional champions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Dubai, UAE – Touché Privé (www.TouchePrive.com), the fast-growing modest fashion brand redefining modern design and self-expression for women globally, has secured a USD 5 million growth investment from Amplify Growth Partnership (Amplify Growth). This strategic injection marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward becoming the global leader in the modest fashion sector.

With this latest capital raise, Touché Privé will strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia, the region’s fastest-growing fashion market. The company is also establishing a partnership with one of the Kingdom’s largest retail groups to accelerate the opening of flagship stores in prime locations.

Touché Privé has seen demand for its designs accelerate worldwide, achieving 102% year-over-year growth in 2024 and generating USD 30 million (SAR 113 mn) in revenue. The brand has built deep loyalty among millennial and Gen Z women aged 20–45, who seek contemporary, design-led modest wear that aligns with modern lifestyles. The global modest fashion market is expected to climb from USD 280 billion to over USD 400 billion by 2030, with Saudi Arabia leading with double-digit growth.

The GCC expansion marks a pivotal step forward. By combining high-quality design with a digital-first strategy, Touché Privé aims to set new standards for modest fashion across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. Ahead of its planned IPO, the company is preparing additional funding rounds to further scale operations and solidify its leadership.

“Saudi Arabia is inspiring transformation and modernization globally, from innovation to fashion. With Amplify Growth’s alliance, we are doubling down on our expansion in the Kingdom and across the GCC. Our mission is to empower women to express themselves confidently through design, community, and modern modesty,” said Enes Can Büyükköse, CEO of Touché Privé.

“Touché Privé stands out as the only modest fashion brand uniting design, technology, and community at scale. This makes us the natural category leader and a highly attractive story for investors, as proven by Amplify’s commitment and the strong appetite for our upcoming rounds,” said Miraç Bal, GCC Partner at Touché Privé.

“Amplify Growth is proud to partner with Touché Privé as they deepen their presence across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This represents our third transaction to date and reflects our conviction in Touché Privé’s strong track record, having rapidly grown into a global omnichannel player with sales across 100+ countries. We believe they’re strongly positioned to lead the GCC’s modest wear market with Saudi Arabia playing a crucial role in their growth strategy,” said Sharaf Sharaf, Fund Head, Amplify Growth.

As the GCC’s fashion sector experiences unprecedented momentum, Touché Privé is building on its proven model, strong repeat purchase base, and brand loyalty to capture regional leadership and scale globally.

About Touché Privé

Touché Privé is a global modest fashion brand founded with the vision of empowering women to express themselves with elegance, confidence, and modernity. With a strong digital footprint, unique design capabilities, and a rapidly expanding retail presence in the GCC, Touché Privé is redefining the global modest fashion market and positioning itself as the category leader ahead of its IPO.

About Amplify Growth Partnership

Amplify Growth Partnership GP Limited is a partnership between Ajeej Capital (Manager) and Nuwa Capital (Advisor). The firm manages a credit fund, Amplify Growth Fund, which was launched in 2024 and is registered with the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). To know more, visit www.amplifygrowth.partners.