DUBAI, UAE – Totalmobile has announced a strategic partnership with HL Group, a leading consulting services provider, to introduce its field service management ('FSM') solutions to new territories. This marks Totalmobile’s first foray into the Middle East region, equipping organisations with award-winning technology that improves workforce productivity, reduces operational costs, and enhances service quality.

Industries across the globe are seeking smarter field service management solutions, and this collaboration will initially focus on key sectors, such as transport, logistics, and facilities management. Combining HL Group’s local expertise (based in Dubai, UAE) with Totalmobile’s proven FSM technology, the partnership will help organisations not only streamline field management and optimise resources but also transform overall frontline operations.

James Bouch, Head of Global Alliances at Totalmobile, commented: "With success in Australia and our international activities in Scandinavia, we are at the stage in our journey where our ambition is to explore new territories, and in our alliance with HL Group, we've found the right partner to explore the potential of this valuable region. With their market knowledge across multiple industries and our commitment to enhancing field service efficiency globally, we look forward to supporting HL in their support of organisations across the region to deliver superior services."

"At HL, we are committed to delivering solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape," said Nadim Labban General Manager of the HL Group "By partnering with Totalmobile, we are combining our innovative approach to technology with their industry-leading field workforce solutions, creating a more seamless and efficient experience for our clients. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform how organisations connect and manage their field teams."

This partnership represents a further step in Totalmobile’s ongoing global expansion strategy, extending its FSM solutions beyond Europe and Australasia to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. With over 1,000 organisations already benefiting from its technology, Totalmobile and HL Group are committed to supporting businesses in adopting intelligent workforce management tools that drive real, measurable impact.

About Totalmobile

Established in 1985, Totalmobile is a global leader in field service management (FSM) software dedicated to enhancing the productivity and well-being of mobile workers worldwide. Our robust platform offers a comprehensive suite of field service capabilities, empowering clients to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and achieve significant ROI.

Totalmobile serves a diverse client base of over 1,000 organisations across nine sectors, including Housing & Property, FM, Emergency Services, Government, Utilities, Logistics, Telecoms, Transport, Fire & Security, and Health & Social Care. Our technology supports a user base of over 500,000 workers daily, demonstrating our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each industry.

Headquartered in Belfast, Totalmobile operates offices throughout the UK, Ireland, Sweden and Australia, employing a team of over 400 professionals across seven strategic locations. Committed to continuous innovation, we strive to redefine excellence in the field service industry, driving measurable value and operational excellence for our clients.

About HL Group

HL is a leading provider of Digital Marketing, Hybrid Workplace and Cyber Security SaaS platforms in the Middle East and Africa region. We are dedicated to helping businesses stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital world. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth, HL has become a trusted partner to organizations around the globe.