​​​​Muscat – TotalEnergies has successfully commissioned a 1 MWp solar power system for Omani Integrated Logistic Services (ILS), a leading provider of end-to-end integrated logistics solutions. The project underscores TotalEnergies’ commitment to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy in the country.

The system, installed at a major warehouse in the coastal city of Barka in north Oman, comprises more than 1,800 photovoltaic (PV) panels. It is expected to generate approximately 1,700 MWh of clean electricity annually and avoid around 1,250 tons of CO₂ emissions each year.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ILS in Oman to support its decarbonization efforts. This project reflects our dedication to delivering efficient solar solutions that help businesses transition to sustainable energy,” said Hamady SY, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East & Africa.

“We are proud to partner with TotalEnergies on this milestone project, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. This solar initiative is a crucial step in reducing our carbon footprint while ensuring energy efficiency across our logistics operations. By integrating renewable energy into our infrastructure, we are not only aligning with Oman’s Vision 2040 but also setting a benchmark for sustainable logistics in the region,” said Salim Kashoob, CEO, Omani Integrated Logistic Services.

With a strong track record in high-performance solar solutions, TotalEnergies leverages its global expertise to design, build, and operate systems that meet diverse business needs. Its projects adhere to the highest HSE and quality standards, ensuring long-term reliability, performance and peace of mind for its partners.

This project has been delivered under an asset lease model, which ensures optimal performance and long-term energy savings, enabling businesses to embrace clean energy without upfront investment.

By championing solar energy in Oman and beyond, TotalEnergies continues to drive impactful change, helping businesses achieve their sustainability goals while fostering a greener future.

TotalEnergies and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. Early 2025, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity reached over 26 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About ILS Oman

Omani Integrated Logistic Services SAOC (ILS Oman) is a leading integrated logistics and supply chain management company headquartered in the Sultanate of Oman. Established in 2008, ILS Oman delivers a full range of logistics solutions, including project cargo, freight forwarding, road freight, customs clearance, warehousing, and last-mile delivery.

