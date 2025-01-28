KSA - Torry Harris Business Solutions Private Limited (THBS), a global leader in digital transformation and API-driven solutions, is set to introduce its AI-powered digital marketplace platform ‘SMART Souq’ at the upcoming LEAP 2025, Saudi Arabia’s premier tech event. This initiative aligns with the company’s vision to strengthen the nation’s digital marketplace landscape by empowering Saudi businesses to innovate, create inclusive digital ecosystems and drive sustainable economic growth.

The company’s new solution ‘SMART Souq’, powered by 4Sight AI Engine, aligns with the objectives of ‘Saudi Vision 2030’, offering businesses an AI-driven marketplace platform which can enhance customer engagement and increase market reach, while facilitating seamless vendor onboarding, intuitive management frameworks and personalised user experiences. It also enables organisations to unlock new revenue streams and diversify their operations, fostering a digitally inclusive economy.

Torry Harris will also showcase its exemplary lineup of IT services such as cloud solutions, comprehensive systems integration and data optimisation services at the event, aiming to further catalyse the rapid expansion of the Saudi eCommerce sector. Amid this growth, the company strives to address the unique challenges faced by Saudi enterprises, enabling them to achieve agility, scalability, and operational excellence.

Shivdayal Charan, Director of Middle East, Torry Harris, said: “We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge solutions at LEAP 2025, in line with the Kingdom’s vision to set higher global benchmarks for digital innovation. The remarkable growth in Saudi Arabia’s digital economy is evident, with total commercial registrations reaching approximately 40,953, a 10% growth rate in the fourth quarter of last year driven by the nation’s ongoing digital transformation and the pivotal role of online marketplaces in fostering economic diversification. The nation’s visionary leadership has fostered an ideal environment for the introduction of advanced solutions like ‘SMART Souq’, paving the way for long-term, sustainable business growth.

Charan further stated: “Our AI-powered solution, ‘SMART Souq’, is much more than just a digital marketplace; it is a transformative platform that facilitates complete digitalisation. It offers businesses the requisite tools to capitalise on the vast opportunities within the Kingdom’s growing eCommerce ecosystem, while enabling them to build highly personalised and scalable marketplaces.”

Leveraging over 25 years of global expertise and strategic alliances with leading tech entities like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, Torry Harris remains committed in its efforts to boost Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey.

About Torry Harris

At Torry Harris, we partner with enterprises to deliver measurable outcomes in building scalable, AI-driven digital ecosystems that enhance trade outcomes and optimize fragmented IT environments across verticals. Founded in New Jersey in 1998, we bring strong experience in digital ecosystem enablement, full life-cycle API management, Cloud, and Data solutions - across the US, Europe, and the Middle East. Our flagship AI-powered marketplace, “SMART Souq” seamlessly unites suppliers, distributors, and consumers on a single, dynamic platform.